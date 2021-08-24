NORTH TEXAN APPEARING IN BACK TO BACK WARNER BROTHERS FILMS

Giovannie Cruz Professional Headshot. Photo by Catheryn Farnsworth

Emerging Dallas-Based Latina Actor Giovannie Cruz appears in "The Suicide Squad" & "Reminiscence" feature films out on HBOMax

I sensed that Hollywood was changing and that I could do it from anywhere.” — Giovannie Cruz

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giovannie Cruz’s interest in acting first began in school in Killeen, Texas. Then continued at the University of North Texas where she pursued a degree in Opera Performance. Today, she’s appearing on such television shows as "Queen Sugar", "Queen of the South", and "Walker". But in 2019, Giovannie’s wildest dream came true when she landed back to back roles— first in James Gunn’s DC Universe film "The Suicide Squad", and later in Lisa Joy’s Hugh Jackman-led, "Reminiscence". Both films are out this month in cinemas and the streaming platform HBOmax.

“I remember walking into an audition when I got the email I booked an 'Untitled DC project' by James Gunn. At the time, rumors were swirling that he had written a new Suicide Squad and I knew if his name was on it, it would be major. Then, I don’t know why, but after freaking out, I quipped to my friend, ‘This is cool and all, but I’ll know I’ve made it when I get to work with Hugh Jackman.’” The joke stuck with Giovannie when not long after she got an invitation to read for a project by Lisa Joy. “They never tell you what the project is when it’s really big,” she says, “but they always mention who the writers and producers are.”

It was through research that Giovannie found Joy’s pitch for Reminiscence in a January 2019 Deadline article. “I devoured it!”, she reflects. “Then I came across two names she wanted as her leads: Rebecca Furguson and Hugh Jackman!” Giovannie knew the role was meant for her. She auditioned for both films remotely, putting herself on tape with the help of a friend at her home in Dallas, Texas.

In the last decade, self-taping has become a common audition tool for films shooting outside of Hollywood—as major studio projects in places like Georgia and New Orleans have increased their need for talent located regionally. “Since I began focusing on screen acting, I sensed that Hollywood was changing and that I could do it from anywhere. Honestly, I love Texas. I love having a home here with my family and commuting to Los Angeles or Atlanta to do what I love. So, with the help of technology and my amazing agents [Action Talent Agency & Linda McAlister Talent], I feel like I hit the jackpot.” says Cruz.

The icing on the cake for Giovannie appeared when she went to her childhood home for a private viewing of "The Suicide Squad". Sitting in the theater where she would once go to escape made the whole experience come full circle. “Growing up in a small army town we had two things, the movies, and football— and I never was a football fan.”

Giovannie says she hopes one day to be a regular staple on a long-running television series, and that she wants to remind little Latina girls everywhere, "Si se puede."

About "The Suicide Squad":

"The Suicide Squad" released August 5th, 2021 in cinemas and on HBOMax. The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Viola Davis, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Peter Capaldi, and Sylvester Stallone among others. It is written and directed by James Gunn for DC Films in association with Atlas Entertainment and the Safran Company. It is distributed by Warner Brothers Pictures.

About Reminiscence:

"Reminiscence" released August 20th, 2021 in cinemas and on HBOMax. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Rebeccah Furguson, Thandiwe Newton, Natalie Martinez, Daniel Wu, and Angela Sarafyan among others. It is written and directed by Lisa Joy in association with FilmNation Entertainment, Kilter Films, and Michael De Luca Productions. It is distributed by Warner Brothers Pictures.

About Giovannie Cruz

Giovannie is an actress, filmmaker, and professional opera singer of Puerto Rican descent with a passion for working in film & tv. She has appeared in national TV commercials and on popular series like "Queen of the South," "NCIS: New Orleans" or OWN's "Queen Sugar." Giovannie supports the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities with outreach work through her program "The Actorpreneur’s Way" and aspires to one day write and execute alternative stories for mainstream audiences through her production company. Go to www.giovanniecruz.com to learn more about her.