THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, AUGUST 24, 2021
H.Res. __ – Rule Providing for Consideration of S.Con.Res. 14 – Setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2022 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2023 through 2031 (Sen. Sanders – Budget), H.R. 4 – John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Sewell – Judiciary), and Senate Amendment to H.R. 3684 – Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 4 – John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Sewell – Judiciary)
Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (10 votes)
- S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor)
- S. 1828 – HAVANA Act of 2021 (Sen. Collins – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1029 – Free Veterans from Fees Act (Rep. Steube – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- S. 2382 – To authorize the National Cyber Director to accept details from other elements of the Federal Government on nonreimbursable basis, and for other purposes (Sen. Portman – Oversight and Reform)