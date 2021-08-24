Modular Chiller Market Projected to Reach $3,698.0 Million by 2027 | By Product Type, Capacity & Application

Rise in government spending on installing HVAC systems is expected to boost the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular chillers are best suitable for residential, commercial, and industrial applications to control the room temperature and keep it cool. They are used for heating as well as cooling application. It is the main component of HVAC systems. These systems have components such as compressors, evaporators, and chilling towers.

The global modular chiller market size was $2.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 205 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9787

An increase demand for compact, energy efficient, and small heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to control room atmosphere is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the modular chiller industry. In addition, increase in construction spending in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others is anticipated to fuel the growth of the modular chiller market.

Top 10 Key Market Players

Johnson Controls International Inc
Raytheon Technologies (Carrier Corporation)
Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Trane Technologies Plc)
Daikin Industries Ltd (McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
LG Electronics
Midea Group Co. Ltd
Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai
Frigel Firenze S.p.A.
Multistack LLC.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Air Cooled Modular Chiller
Water Cooled Modular Chiller

By Capacity

Below 300 Tons
More than 300 Tons

By Application

Residential
Commercial
Industrial

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

Inquiry for Discount or to Get Customized Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9787

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Modular Chiller Market Projected to Reach $3,698.0 Million by 2027 | By Product Type, Capacity & Application

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+15034461141 ext.
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Die Casting Machines Market Worth $4,978.7 Million by 2026- Exclusive Research Report by AMR
Blockchain Distributed Ledger Market Expected to Reach $ 137.29 Billion by 2027
Concrete Pumps Market Projected to Reach $4,853.2 Million by 2027 | By Type, Industrial Verticals
View All Stories From This Author