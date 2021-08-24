Modular Chiller Market Projected to Reach $3,698.0 Million by 2027 | By Product Type, Capacity & Application

Rise in government spending on installing HVAC systems is expected to boost the growth of the market.

The global modular chiller market size was $2.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

An increase demand for compact, energy efficient, and small heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to control room atmosphere is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the modular chiller industry. In addition, increase in construction spending in emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and others is anticipated to fuel the growth of the modular chiller market.

Top 10 Key Market Players
Johnson Controls International Inc
Raytheon Technologies (Carrier Corporation)
Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Trane Technologies Plc)
Daikin Industries Ltd (McQuay Air-Conditioning Ltd)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
LG Electronics
Midea Group Co. Ltd
Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai
Frigel Firenze S.p.A.
Multistack LLC.

Key Market Segments
By Product Type
Air Cooled Modular Chiller
Water Cooled Modular Chiller

By Capacity
Below 300 Tons
More than 300 Tons

By Application
Residential
Commercial
Industrial

By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA