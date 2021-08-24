fabuleaf Celebrates Back-to-School Month with 20% off
fabuleaf, a company offering premium full-spectrum hemp flower CBD products, is offering 20% off + free shipping in honor of National Back to School Month
we want to help make that transition as stress-free and exciting as possible!”FORT MYERS BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATS, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of August is National Back to School Month. According to National Day Calendar, different organizations around the country pull together to help students and parents make the first day of school fun. Getting prepared to go back to school can be a stressful time for students, parents, and teachers alike. fabuleaf wants to help anyone going back to school by offering 20% off all products + free shipping when you use the code “BACK2SCHOOL” at check out.
— Leah Gregg, founder of fabuleaf
“At fabuleaf, we understand the stresses and planning that goes into switching from summer vacation mode to back to school for parents and teachers,” explains Leah Gregg, founder of fabuleaf “and we want to help make that transition as stress-free and exciting as possible!”
The CDC conducted a survey of 1,290 parents or legal guardians. 46.6% of all parents reported increased levels of stress, and 17.7% reported they had trouble sleeping or other effects.
Cannabidiol (CBD) can invigorate neurotransmitters, boost neural regeneration, and halts anxiety by regulating the brain’s endocannabinoid system. Chronic stress negatively impacts the brain’s endocannabinoid system and essentially dysregulates your mind’s ability to handle stress. This means that your brain naturally has cannabinoid receptors that combat stress, and CBD helps to strengthen them so that they are more effective.
Fabuleaf offers a line of premium full-spectrum hemp flower CBD products, including tincture oil, gelcaps, joint and muscle cream, and they are getting ready to launch a skincare line. Fabuleaf provides free first-class shipping on all orders to every state in the U.S. To learn more about fabuleaf or view the CBD products they offer, visit the site at: https://fabuleaf.com
About Fabuleaf
Founded in 2018 by Leah Gregg, a pharmaceutical veteran, the company offers a line of high quality premium full-spectrum hemp flower CBD products. The company places a high commitment to product safety, quality, and ensuring that customers are happy with their purchase. Their mission is to help people feel the best they can naturally. To learn more about fabuleaf, visit the site at: https://fabuleaf.com
