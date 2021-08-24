Top Finalists For The 2021 RevolutionHER™ Awards Have Been Announced!
Winners to be announced at the 2021 RevolutionHER™ Virtual Summit taking place Wednesday September 29th to Friday October 1st, 2021 featuring Dr. ShefaliTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The list of North America’s most innovative and distinguished women-identifying change makers, impact leaders, entrepreneurs and youth presented by RevolutionHer™ was announced today. The top 24 finalists have been selected for the ninth instalment of The RevolutionHer™ Awards, celebrating and recognizing dedicated and impactful female and youth leaders who have persevered and are making a difference in the world today.
The globally-recognized, socially driven media company, RevolutionHer™, was created by Founder and CEO Maria Locker, to support millions of women and youth worldwide by offering impactful events and providing support and resources to help women from all walks of life to live their lives to the fullest. With over 1,600 nominations delivered, and 151 entrants advancing to the public voting round which drew over 33,000 public votes within one week, the finalists were narrowed down carefully through a rigorous selection process.
This year, the 24 finalists across Canada and The United States of America will be vying for one of five prestigious awards, which includes over $45,000 in combined prizing of cash and services, with all finalists being evaluated by an expert panel of respected judges.
Judging will be based on criteria such as innovation, commitment to community, inspiration to others, growth and scalability, and leadership in five (5) award categories:
RevolutionHER™ Trailblazer Award in Entrepreneurship: entrepreneurs showing dedication and commitment to community and the overall betterment of people and/or planet locally or globally with a minimum of 5 years in business and a minimum $1M in annual gross revenue;
RevolutionHER™ Impact Award in Entrepreneurship: innovative entrepreneurs making an impact by leading in their field and inspiring others locally or globally;
RevolutionHER™ Impact Award in Leadership: leaders, volunteers or employees making an impact by leading a movement and/or inspiring a community of peers locally or globally;
RevolutionHER™ Momentum Award for Small Businesses: entrepreneurs who show innovation and leadership in a product or service-based business;
RevolutionHER™ Community Vision Award for Youth: recognizing female-identifying youth between the ages of 13 – 18 years old, operating as a volunteer, philanthropist, or entrepreneur, working on a project towards the betterment of the future.
Drum roll, please! The finalists in each category are:
RevolutionHER™ Trailblazer Award in Entrepreneurship:
Amanda Buhse — Coal and Canary Inc — Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Ashley Freeborn — Smash + Tess — Richmond, BC, Canada
Marcia Smith — HGC Apparel — Wilmington, NC, USA
Marnie Consky — Thigh Society — Toronto, ON, Canada
Toni Desrosiers — Abeego — Victoria, BC, Canada
RevolutionHER™ Impact Award in Entrepreneurship
Andrea Watson — Nature Knows Inc. — Etobicoke, ON, Canada
Ashley James — The Bare Home — Burlington, ON, Canada
Natalie Farrell — Well Kept — Vancouver, BC, Canada
Suzie Yorke — Love Good Fats — Toronto, ON, Canada
Taylor Lindsay-Noel — Cup of Té — North York, ON, Canada
RevolutionHER™ Impact Award in Leadership
Kayla Isabelle — Startup Canada — Ottawa, ON, Canada
Nengi Offurum — Black Women Owned — Winnipeg, MB, Canada
Wendy Euler — Goodbye Crop Top — Bozeman, MT, USA
Allison Venditti — Moms at Work — Toronto, ON, Canada
RevolutionHER™ “Momentum” Award for Small Businesses
Avalon Lukacs — Aura Inner Beauty — Airdrie, AB, Canada
Laurie Cook — VTMN Packs — North York, ON, Canada
Liza Martinenko — Mood Milk Inc — Toronto, ON, Canada
Maryam Munaf — Healthy Genie Inc — Toronto, ON, Canada
Sandhya Iyer — Geek Girl Careers — San Jose, CA, USA
RevolutionHER™ Community Vision Award for Youth
Autumn Peltier— Anishinabek Nation Chief Water Commissioner for 39 First Nations across Canada — Nepean, ON, Canada
Katia Bannister — Organizer, Cowichan Valley Earth Guardians — Thetis Island, BC, Canada
Kelen Tamurian — Teen Author of Simply Not Enough — Fox Island, WA, USA
Natalie McIntosh — Environmental Activist, Founder of Nautical Waters — London, ON, Canada
Stella Bowles — Environmental Activist — Lunenberg, NS, Canada
The 2021 RevolutionHER™ Awards Winners will be announced at the 2021 RevolutionHER™ Summit taking place virtually over three days, featuring guest keynote speaker Dr. Shefali Tsabary, on Wednesday September 29 through Friday October 1, 2021.
For information on the 2021 RevolutionHer™ Awards and prizing, please visit revolutionher.com/awards
To interview Maria Locker or any of these emerging leaders and mentors, including sharing their stories, success tips and learnings, or showcasing their business ideas, please contact:
Dessy Danishwar, Media Relations, Front Door PR
905-805-1024 Dessy@FrontDoorPR.com
RevolutionHER™ RevolutionHER™ Inc. (revolutionher.com) is a socially driven media company that has welcomed and supported over 30,000 women and youth worldwide since 2010. By offering impactful events in an inclusive and safe space, RevolutionHer™ provides support and resources to help women from all walks of life to live their lives to the fullest.
Dessy Danishwar
RevolutionHER
+1 905-805-1024
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn