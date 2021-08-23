Senator Santarsiero to Host Full Schedule of Community Events This Fall 

BUCKS COUNTY – August 23, 2021 – Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) has announced a full schedule of community events this fall beginning Saturday September 25th with his annual KidsFest at Morrisville High School.

The event schedule is as follows:

KidsFest on Saturday, September 25 th from 11am – 2pm at Morrisville High School in Morrisville Borough,

on Saturday, September 25 from 11am – 2pm at Morrisville High School in Morrisville Borough, Flu Shot Clinic on Saturday, October 9 th from 1-3pm at Charles Boehm Middle School in Lower Makefield Township,

on Saturday, October 9 from 1-3pm at Charles Boehm Middle School in Lower Makefield Township, Shredding Event & Toy Drive on Saturday, October 16 th from 10am-12pm at Holy Family University in Newtown Township,

on Saturday, October 16 from 10am-12pm at Holy Family University in Newtown Township, Veterans Luncheon on Thursday, October 28 th from noon-1:30pm at Albert R. Atkinson Jr. American Legion in Doylestown Borough,

on Thursday, October 28 from noon-1:30pm at Albert R. Atkinson Jr. American Legion in Doylestown Borough, College Financial Planning Nights on Monday, November 1st from 7-8pm at Central Bucks High School East in Buckingham Township and Monday, November 8th from 7-8pm at Pennsbury High School in Falls Township

“I am excited to host a diverse series of events this fall, connecting residents of all ages with a variety of information on state and local services,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “Kicking off the event calendar will be KidsFest, featuring information on children’s health and safety, including demonstrations from local police and fire companies, as well as information on vaccines and children’s healthcare. We’ll also have family friendly entertainment, including a magician and local food trucks.”

Sen. Santarsiero continued, “It is so important that everyone get a flu shot, which is why I am hosting a flu shot clinic on October 9th.” The clinic will be in partnership with Rite Aid and is free with proof of insurance.

The shredding event and toy drive will be co-hosted with Representative Perry Warren (D-31) and will benefit Toys for Tots. Habitat for Humanity Re-Store will also be on hand to accept furniture and housewares donations. “During the shredding event, residents can help protect their identities by safely disposing of documents with personal information,” added Sen. Santarsiero. “It is also a perfect opportunity to spread holiday cheer by donating a toy for children to receive this holiday season.”

The Veteran’s Luncheon will honor veterans ahead of Veteran’s Day, offering resources and information about programs benefitting those who served, including information for young veterans on job placement opportunities through Comcast’s VetNet program. “Veterans serve and protect our country, and when they return to civilian life there are resources available to help them make that transition, as well as services available on a continuing basis,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “As the son of a World War II veteran, I have an incredible amount of respect for those who serve our nation. Through this event I hope to offer my gratitude and make sure the veterans in our community are aware of all of the resources available to them.”

In November there will be two College Financial Planning Nights, one at Pennsbury High School and one at Central Bucks High School East. Each event will feature experts on planning and saving for college, financial aid and college admissions. “It is never too early, or too late, to begin saving for college. There are many state resources like 529s and financial aid programs that can benefit our residents, and I look forward to once again being able to share this information with parents and students in our community.”

Events will follow CDC guidance regarding masking, requiring all individuals to wear a mask when indoors.

For more information on the upcoming events, visit www.senatorstevesantarsiero.com/events.