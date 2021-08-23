Submit Release
Deluche Tool Launches Lifetime Guarantee Program

Deluche Tool bits

Deluche Tool offers most bits needed for woodworking

No more tool compensation for resharpened bits!”
— Chris Corrales
SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deluche Tool, a tooling brand by 5G CNC manufacturer CNC Factory, launched its Lifetime Guarantee Program which promises customers new replacement tools whenever they need it, no questions asked.

Deluche Tool was launched in 2020 with its revolutionary Deluche Vision Marking Tool— a patent-pending innovation that fits in any tool holder and allows CNC Routers to automatically mark post-production info on cut parts. The brand initially supplied CNC router bits for woodworking but has then expanded its inventory to CNC equipment parts, including critical components such as vacuum pumps, servos, and spindles.

Deluche Tool owner, Chris Corrales says: “With this new program, our customers not only enjoy the easy online ordering process and free standard shipping for orders over $50, but also that peace of mind from knowing their tools are guaranteed for life”. For a discounted price and minimal shipping fee, any tool purchased from Deluche Tool can be replaced with a new (not refurbished) one. “This also means you don’t need tool compensation for resharpened bits”, says Corrales, “Whenever your old bit is a little worn out, you can now always afford to get a new one”.

All CNC Factory machines, from CNC routers/insertion to edgebanders and thermofoil presses, are covered by a 5-year Advanced Exchange Program fulfilled by Deluche Tool. “If you break any major component, we’ll send you a replacement in advance via overnight shipping so you’ll have non-stop production. Just send back the old part to us within 14 days. Gone are the days of having to wait for weeks for the manufacturer to receive and repair your broken part. Deluche Tool is that fast!”, says Corrales.

For a limited time, Deluche Tool offers a 10% discount off your entire order with the coupon code “NEW10”. For more info, visit: www.deluchetool.com.

The revolutionary Deluche Vision Marking Tool

