Imagine a conversational AI business assistant that can take complex digital actions, make sales and support your customers in real-time. Imagine simple voice commands. Stop imagining, that's Haily AI”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI innovation comes to Orlando, Florida. Artificial intelligence innovation startup AI Exosphere opens their headquarters in the heart of downtown Orlando, FL
AI Exosphere is a company formed by Sal Peer and Alex Athey, a pair of dedicated professionals with a vision to free the entrepreneur, resolve enterprise-level problems, and empower the everyday joe.
Meet the Team
Sal Peer is a founding partner and the visioneer behind AI Exosphere and Project Hail. With over two decades of experience in the computer hardware and digital marketing space.
Sal is a Google Certified Partner with certifications in Mobile Sites, Analytics, Shopping, Video, Digital Sales, Search and Display. He has personally completed many web development projects through his agency Social Brim and handles millions in advertising dollars for different enterprises.
"Imagine a conversational AI business assistant that can take complex digital actions, make sales and support your customers in real-time. Imagine simple voice commands. Stop imagining, that's Haily AI," said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere.
Meet Alex Athey, the Adaptable Developer, and the company's CTO. Alex is the leading developer on Project Hail and is responsible for coding life into Haily AI.
He has previously deployed several full-stack servers across multi-year projects, including the first IoT water sprinkler system that manages 10K+ customer units and has been in operation since 2015.
The two came together to work on Project Hail, aka Haily AI, an AI voice business assistant meant to increase inclusion, accessibility, and scalability to the online marketplace.
Being in the technology and online space for over two decades, we are uniquely qualified to understand the needs of entrepreneurs, creators, business owners, and enterprise-level clients.
We noticed a big gap between underserved communities and the eCommerce marketplace and a lack of accessibility due to generational gaps with technology, which have grown to an all-time high. Not to mention hold times have become unbearable, stalling scalability for enterprise-level businesses.
We believe we can resolve these bottlenecks and disrupt the business assistant sector by using GPT-J, arguably the best-performing publicly available Transformer [language model] in terms of zero-shot performance on various [down-stream] tasks.
Project Hail, aka Haily AI, will revolutionize the way people access their online business and support their customers in real-time.
At AI Exosphere, we are building the future.
About AI Exosphere
At AI Exosphere, our focus is on Project Hail (Haily AI), an AI voice business assistant who can take complex digital actions and act in a sales and customer support role.
Hi, I'm Haily AI from AI Exosphere - A Voice Chatbot Business Assistant.