Sharpton joins sidewalk prayer at US Open

After March on Voting Rights at The National Mall in Washington, DC, Sharpton sprints back to New York for Arthur Ashe Tribute on August 29, 2021.
I'm clear that in Matthew 18: 20 where it reads, for where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”FLUSHING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday morning, Rev. Al Sharpton took a call from Don Victor Mooney, a Kew Gardens Hills resident and President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project on his radio program heard nationwide.
Sharpton's heart was heavy as he shared the news that Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife, Jacqueline Jackson have both tested positive for COVID-19 and are hospitalized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He asked listeners to keep the Jackson family in prayer.
With fifteen seconds to make a Hail Mary request to one of Americas leading Civil Rights Activist, Baptist minister, founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), host of Politics Nation on MSNBC, a nationally syndicated daily radio show Keepin’ It Real, and a nationally broadcast radio show on Sunday titled, The Hour of Power, he listened to Mooney's cry for help.
Mooney shared his background of completing a transatlantic row from Africa to Brooklyn for HIV/AIDS, convening 400 Years of African American History commemoration at the Brooklyn Bridge Park, and his quest to hold a sidewalk prayer at the US Open in honor of Arthur Ashe, which coincides with National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on August 29.
After Mooney noted that he had the support of Rev. Herbert Daughtry, another National Civil Rights Activist and Pastor of the House of the Lord Church in Brooklyn, New York, he learned his fate. Rev. Daughtry supported all of Mooney's transatlantic rowing attempts that numbered four.
In 2009, Rev. Daughtry traveled to Goree Island, Senegal for Mooney's second attempt with his family. The group slept in the House of Slaves, one of the main corridors where African's departed to the Americas for a life of servitude. Many never made the transatlantic crossing aboard these slave ships. In 2015, Rev. Daughtry met him when he arrived at the Brooklyn Bridge Park; thereby, completing a twenty-one month transatlantic row from Africa.
Sharpton said, anything involving Rev. Daughtry I'll support. I'm honored that you have invited me to attend this event. I don't know the time, but I have show on Sunday. Please call the office and give them the details. If I can, I'll certainly be there.
I didn’t think Sharpton would be able to accommodate this request, since he keeps a busy national calendar. I was wrong, said Don Victor Mooney.
August 28, 2021, marks the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington. NAN is gathering thousands on the National Mall in Washington D.C. to demonstrate against voter suppression.
In 1963, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led the historic March On Washington during the Civil Rights Movement. More than 250,000 people attended the event where King delivered the famous, "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial where he called on Americans to rise up against racial discrimination.
National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is intended to engage faith communities to work together for HIV/AIDS education, prevention, treatment, care, and support, and to reduce and eliminate stigma and discrimination.
Arthur Ashe, the first African American man to play for the US Davis Cup team, and the only African American to win the men’s singles title at the US Open, the Australia Open and Wimbledon. At the end of his storied life he discovered he was suffering from AIDS. Ashe transformed that losing match into victory — through activism and his concern for the health of others. On August 29, the eve of 2021 US Open, Arthur Ashe says, Never Give Up in the fight against AIDS.
