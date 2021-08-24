We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Wichita, Kansas
I really liked We Insure because they’re small enough to be personal but large enough to have great people, service and options for customers.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Kauffman Insurance Agency in Wichita, Kan.
— David Kauffman, Agency Owner
Licensed in home, auto and life insurance, Agency Owner David Kauffman has been a successful Allstate agency owner for 32 years. Many in Hesston, Kansas, however, may know him best as Mr. Mayor, a role the golf and pickleball enthusiast has served in since 2009.
“After being a captive agent for many years, I’m looking forward to having a choice model for my clients,” Kauffman says. “I want to meet a prospect, get to know them and then find the best fit for coverage, value and price. I really liked We Insure because they’re small enough to be personal but large enough to have great people, service and options for customers.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “The We Insure model is a home run with partners who have had their own agencies because they understand the power of the network and back-end support that We Insure provides. It’s a testament to the strength of our business model when agency owners like David join our team.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Contact:
We Insure Kauffman Insurance Agency
5825 E. Central Ave.
Wichita, KS 67208
David Kauffman, Agency Owner
We Insure Kauffman Insurance Agency
+1 316-686-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook