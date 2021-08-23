AG Schmitt Joins 20 State Coalition Fighting Unlawful Rewrite of Federal Gun Laws

Aug 23, 2021, 14:34 PM by AG Schmitt

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined a 20-state coalition led by West Virginia and Arizona in arguing against the Biden administration’s proposed regulation of firearm parts. In addition to joining the coalition’s comment letter, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed a separate, but similar, comment letter.