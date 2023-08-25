Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,850 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Bailey Successfully Defends State Law Banning Child Mutilation

Attorney General Bailey Successfully Defends State Law Banning Child Mutilation

Aug 25, 2023, 15:51 PM by AG Bailey

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey released the following statement after his office successfully defended Senate Bill 49:

"Missouri is the first state in the nation to successfully defend at the trial court level a law barring child mutilation. I’ve said from day one as Attorney General that I will fight to ensure that Missouri is the safest state in the nation for children. This is a huge step in that direction.
 
What a day."

The judge's order can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/sb-49-order.pdf?sfvrsn=1a3d0aea_2 

                                                                    ###

You just read:

Attorney General Bailey Successfully Defends State Law Banning Child Mutilation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more