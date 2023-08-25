Attorney General Bailey Successfully Defends State Law Banning Child Mutilation

Aug 25, 2023, 15:51 PM by AG Bailey

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey released the following statement after his office successfully defended Senate Bill 49:

"Missouri is the first state in the nation to successfully defend at the trial court level a law barring child mutilation. I’ve said from day one as Attorney General that I will fight to ensure that Missouri is the safest state in the nation for children. This is a huge step in that direction.



What a day."

The judge's order can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/sb-49-order.pdf?sfvrsn=1a3d0aea_2

###