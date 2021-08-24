World's First Video-Based Industry News Platform, Talking Plant Protein

On-Air Journalist, Joey in his element in the Talk Lab Studio Booth conducting an interview. Talk Lab Studio's Reception Area. Planning Talking Plant Protein Stories and Interviews with the Team. Talking Plant Protein On Location Interview with Joey and Guest.

Talking Plant Protein is an Alt. Protein News and Information site catering to the plant-based market which is expected to reach USD 23.4 billion by 2027.

Talking Plant Protein is an industry news platform, a community for innovators to share their news and developments, helping the entire alternative protein industry accelerate into the mainstream.” — Jimi Allen

AURORA, ILLINOIS, USA, August 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bureau Gravity will officially launch its Talking Plant Protein industry news platform on Aug 26, 2021, at a press conference at 3:30 pm at 56 S Lasalle St., Aurora IL 60506. Talking Plant Protein is the world’s first video-based industry news platform, taking traditional industry news and creating visual content that can be easily shared across multiple platforms.In 2020, 52% of US adults preferred getting their news from digital platforms. (Pew Research Center) Online news consumption saw significant growth in 2020, with more than half of adults preferring digital platforms. A closer look at news industry trends shows that 50% of digital news consumers primarily rely on news websites. Another 23.1% get their news from web searches, 22% from social media, and 4.9% from podcasts. For Talking Plant Protein this is amazing news as it is a news site with a heavy social media presence to cater to its audience.Bureau Gravity, a mid-size marketing agency based in Aurora, Illinois, developed the platform and leverages its production capabilities to create the content. Jimi Allen, Bureau Gravity’s CEO and Creative Director, is self-funding the creation and implementation of Talking Plant Protein. After 7 seven months of non-stop development and design, Talking Plant Protein jumped into beta phase July 27th and is officially launching less than a month later.Through detailed research and discovery, Jimi, as he likes to be called, discovered a market opportunity that aligns with his personal beliefs in a sustainable future for all. As a dedicated father of two, he understands the need to promote Alt-Protein to establish a healthy tomorrow not just for his children, but for all generations to follow. “Talking Plant Protein will be more than a news site, it will be a community for innovators to share their news and developments, that will help the entire alternative protein industry to accelerate into the mainstream,” Jimi said. “We all need a place to share and promote our news and I hope that Talking Plant Protein can be that place.”The official launch will be a live and virtual event. Join more than 100 industry leaders who have already RSVP’d to be in attendance. The event will have guest speakers from Roquette, Future Food Tech, and more. Register Now and network with guests, chat with on-air talent, strategize future partnerships and much more.

An Introduction to Talking Plant Protein, A New Way For Industries to Consume Market News, Trends, and Innovations.