Rising Designer Stephanie Whitmoyer is set to Rock the Stage at NYFW

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With high expectations for NYFW, the City gathers A-list designers from around the world to showcase their work for the upcoming season. CEO and Designer of STEFFII INC., Stephanie Whitmoyer says she has been preparing for this moment for what seems like an eternity. Peers of Whitmoyer regard her as an innovative trendsetter whose designs eloquently capture the true embodiment of a woman in both strength and style.Although STEFFII INC. started out with a mission to build the perfect jean (which Whitmoyer emphatically believes they accomplished), she felt that given the opportunity to have a platform that she would use it in such a way to make a positive impact in lives of young teens and women to empower them to feel beautiful just the way they are.Whitmoyer also feels there is a direct correlation between fashion and self-esteem; thus all of her pieces are designed to yield a level of self-confidence. She wants those who wear the STEFFII INC. label to feel powerful no matter who they are or what they’re suffering from.Mushrooming at lightening speed, the brand has already built a cult following; celebrating authenticity, the integration of ones personal style and the natural beauty of having a healthy mind and body. STEFFII INC.’s iconic bow designed logo, isn’t just about brand awareness, it’s about representing women who are suffering from a negative self-image and supporting adolescents who are struggling with being bullied. Whitmoyer’s goal is to end the era of the mean girl with hopes that a sisterhood will develop in it’s place. With this message in mind, STEFFII INC. will be donating 5% of every jean sale to the Beyoutifully Foundation.The inspiring denim line will be showcased at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 8:30 PM. The event is hosted by THE SOCIETY at South of Hudson, Manhattan. Following this, Whitmoyer will unveil her full collection of couture apparel, handbags, shoes, and fragrances on October 1, 2021, in the Flying Solo Stores located in Soho, New York.Media Inquires: Please Contact Steffii Inc. HQinfo@steffii.com / (540) 326-1810