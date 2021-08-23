Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Ashtabula

Geneva Park Commission

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richmond Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Athens County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens Hocking Vinton Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Williamsburg Joint Economic Development District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Bedford

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Lyndhurst

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Delaware County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

Wyoming Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Appleseed Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

PMP Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Village of Liberty Center

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

City of Norwalk

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Upper Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning Unlimited Classroom

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Medina

Health Transit Pool of Ohio

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Monroe

Monroe County District Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Antioch

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Stafford

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton Metro Library

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Noble

Enoch Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Belle Valley

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Coal Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Portage

Portage County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Madison Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Shelby

Village of Jackson Center

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Washington Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Mesopotamia Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull County Transit Board

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

City of Springboro

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Marshallville Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Northwestern Water and Sewer District

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Wyandot County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

