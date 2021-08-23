Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Ashtabula
Geneva Park Commission
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Richmond Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Athens County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens Hocking Vinton Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Williamsburg Joint Economic Development District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Bedford
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Lyndhurst
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Delaware County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
Wyoming Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Appleseed Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
PMP Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Village of Liberty Center
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
City of Norwalk
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Upper Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Mahoning Unlimited Classroom
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Medina
Health Transit Pool of Ohio
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Monroe
Monroe County District Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Antioch
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Stafford
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Dayton Metro Library
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Noble
Enoch Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Belle Valley
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perry
Coal Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Portage
Portage County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Sandusky
Madison Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Shelby
Village of Jackson Center
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
Washington Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Mesopotamia Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull County Transit Board
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
City of Springboro
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Marshallville Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Northwestern Water and Sewer District
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wyandot
Wyandot County
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
