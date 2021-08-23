For Immediate Release:

August 23, 2021

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Ashtabula Geneva Park Commission 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Richmond Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Athens County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Athens Hocking Vinton Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Williamsburg Joint Economic Development District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga City of Bedford IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Lyndhurst 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Delaware Delaware County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Greene County Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton Wyoming Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Appleseed Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 PMP Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Village of Liberty Center 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron City of Norwalk IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Upper Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Mahoning Unlimited Classroom 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Medina Health Transit Pool of Ohio IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Monroe Monroe County District Library 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Antioch 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Stafford 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Dayton Metro Library IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Noble Enoch Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Belle Valley 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Perry Coal Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Portage Portage County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Sandusky Madison Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Shelby Village of Jackson Center IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark Washington Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Mesopotamia Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull County Transit Board IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren City of Springboro IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Marshallville Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Northwestern Water and Sewer District IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wyandot Wyandot County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

