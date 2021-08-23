Deadline for entries for second “MO VIP” drawing is Wednesday

For Immediate Release: August 23, 2021

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — To date, more than 540,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered the MO VIP, Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, for a shot at $10,000. Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the statewide program on July 21. Approximately 45,000 Missourians have entered to win since the date of the first drawing--winners of this drawing will be announced Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The second of five drawings will take place Friday, with the deadline for new entries being Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m. Those who have already entered should not enter again. Unless randomly selected as a winner in the first drawing, they will remain eligible for all future drawings.

“As we have notified MO VIP winners of the big news over the past two weeks, they have been very excited and thankful that they chose vaccination. They are winners for more than just one reason,” said Robert Knodell, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “We hope many of these winners will share their story behind that decision with others and encourage them to do the same.”

The deadline for new entries for this second drawing will come two days after FDA’s announcement today of its approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.

“We are excited that this significant milestone in this fight against COVID-19 has arrived,” said Knodell. “FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine is just further testament to the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine that has already successfully protected millions of Americans. We know without a doubt that the vaccines are working and are preventing people from being hospitalized and passing away.”

More than 400,000 doses have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the day after the launch of MO VIP. With state and federal vaccination data combined, Missouri is nearing 61% of the eligible population having initiated vaccination.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 800 adults (18 and up), and 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those now choosing vaccination and also provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination. Entries will be divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents (12-17) who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time. A breakdown of entries by category will be available near the drawing dates.

Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you at MOStopsCovid.com.