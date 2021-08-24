ALLIED ORION SELECTED TO MANAGE THE KELSTON, THE AVALON, AND AXIOM APARTMENTS FOR ONE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT (OREI)
Firm Adds More than 750 Units to its Growing Portfolio in the Charlotte, NC Market
We selected Allied Orion Group to manage The Kelston, The Avalon, and Axiom Apartments because of our successful, ongoing management partnership as well as their proven track record in Charlotte.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Orion Group has been selected by One Real Estate Investment (OREI) to manage The Kelston, The Avalon, and Axiom Apartments in Charlotte, NC--adding more than 750 units to its expanding portfolio in the Piedmont Region.
— Brad Schwartzmann, Vice President of Asset Management for OREI
Located at 1207 Kelston Place close to Highway 27, The Kelston is an upscale, 310-unit, pet-friendly community, offering residents an easy, 20-minute commute to downtown Charlotte. A variety of floor plan options are available, ranging from one to three bedrooms. The newly renovated apartments feature wood-inspired flooring, ceiling fans, spacious closets, washer/dryer connections, and private balconies or patios. Some units have vaulted ceilings, decorative fireplaces, and wooded views. The Kelston offers a multitude of amenities, including valet trash service, complimentary coffee bar, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and a brand-new clubhouse with resident lounge, fitness center with cardio equipment, sparkling swimming pool, and on-site pet park coming soon.
A 240-unit community located at 6000 Regal Estate Lane, The Avalon is situated off of US 74 and Jenkins Drive--about nine miles east of downtown Charlotte. The community offers one, two and three-bedroom floor plan options with features such as wood-inspired flooring, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, private balconies/patios, and spacious closets. Some units have vaulted ceilings, decorative fireplaces, and wooded views. Amenities include a resident lounge with billiards table, cybercafé, complimentary coffee bar, elite fitness center with free weights, swimming pool with sundeck, pet washing station, picnic area with grilling stations, valet trash service, and an on-site clothes care center. Detached garages are also available.
Axiom Apartments are located at 5625 Keyway Blvd just off of Highway 24 (E.W.T. Harris Road)—only 20 minutes east of downtown Charlotte. A pet-friendly community, The Avalon features 202 units of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment home features energy-efficient kitchen appliances, garbage disposals, plush carpeting, linen closets, washer/dryer connections, spacious walk-in closets, private patios or balconies. Some units have granite countertops, kitchen pantries, fireplaces and faux hardwood floors. Residents of Axiom Apartments have access to a clubhouse with resident lounge, cybercafé, fully equipped fitness center, resort-style pool with spacious sundeck, complimentary Wi-Fi at the clubhouse and in the pool area, playground, and an on-site, clothes care center.
“We selected Allied Orion Group to manage The Kelston, The Avalon, and Axiom Apartments because of our successful, ongoing management partnership as well as their proven track record and expertise in the Charlotte market,” said Brad Schwartzmann, Vice President of Asset Management for OREI.
“We are now managing approximately 2,475 units across 11 communities for OREI in multiple markets throughout Texas and North Carolina,” said Loyal Proffitt, President of Allied Orion Group. “We look forward to deepening our presence as we continue to expand our management footprint/portfolio in the southeast part of the country as well as North Carolina, specifically.”
###
Allied Orion Group is a leading fully integrated, multifamily real estate investment, construction, and property management headquartered in Houston, Texas, with additional offices in Denver, Dallas, and San Antonio. Allied Orion Group has acquired or developed more than 15,000 multifamily units with a total aggregate value of approximately $1.4 billion and has a growing portfolio of 24,000+ apartment homes under management throughout the nation. For more information, visit www.allied-orion.com.
Carrie Saks
Allied Orion Group
+1 7136225844
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn