Learn & Play Montessori Announces Continued Commitment to Online Preschool and Kindergarten Programs that are Montessori

Our online Montessori programs help preschool and kindergarten children keep up-to-date during the Pandemic.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool and kindergarten program offering both face-to-face and online (virtual) options, is proud to announce its continued commitment to online education.
“Our online Montessori programs help preschool and kindergarten children keep up-to-date during the Pandemic,” explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. “That said, we have found many parents and children who love the program and are using it not just from the San Francisco Bay Area but from around the country.”
Persons who want to learn more about the newly updated online Montessori program can visit https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/. That page explains how the program works and has links to the daily Facebook live videos plus the YouTube channel. Many content options are available at no charge; others become available once a parent signs his or her child up. A second exciting option is the South Fremont preschool page. Availability may become limited at that face-to-face location as families are filling those spots quickly. Thus the company is not only announcing its continuing commitment to online Montessori preschool and kindergarten options but also its commitment to face-to-face preschool options Fremont, Danville, and Dublin California.
Here is the background on this release. The Pandemic has created a challenging environment for both students and parents. For preschool and kindergarten students, finding the best preschool means finding one that is not only fun but action-packed with learning. The Montessori method makes learning fun and builds on “hands on” techniques to encourage foundational STEM skills. Often, the children love learning so much it just becomes plain fun! The company has worked hard on both their virtual and online programs for both preschool and kindergarten students. As for parents, finding an online Montessori program that offers both preschool and kindergarten options is a Godsend in these difficult times. For these reasons, the company is excited to announce its continued commitment to online programs for fall 2021.
Learn and Play Montessori aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori Method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten. Schools are located in Danville, Fremont, Dublin, South Fremont, or San Ramon, and nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo, or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor and Walnut Creek. Bay Area Parents can find new locations at The Vineyards/Avalon in South Fremont and Warm Springs neighborhoods.
