Jim Beyer joins Medovate as US Commercial Executive Consultant
UK based Medovate have announced that Jim Beyer is joining the team as US Commercial Executive Consultant.
I am thrilled about the opportunity to bring this innovative technology to customers in the healthcare marketplace through GPOs and Health Systems.”CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medovate – a dynamic medical device manufacturing company based in Cambridge, UK – have announced that Jim Beyer is joining the team as US Commercial Executive Consultant. Jim will focus on positioning Medovate’s FDA cleared device SAFIRA™ (Safer Injection for Regional Anesthesia) throughout the United States to both national and regional Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO’s) and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDN’s).
Jim is a US Healthcare Executive bringing over 25 years experience working within both the supplier and provider side of the US Healthcare supply chain. He began his career serving as a Navy Corpsman in the US Navy stationed overseas. Upon honorable discharge from service, he began his corporate career with HCA in supply chain, eventually joining the alliance of two large hospitals, UHC and VHA, to form Novation (Vizient), in which he managed the Anesthesia and Respiratory business for many years.
He brings considerable expertise driving revenue, performance and profitability in the medical devices industry having held positions at other leading medical devices companies, including as VP of Sales and Marketing at Westmed (SunMed) and as VP Corporate Sales and Channel Development at Masimo. In 2017 he was recruited by the Board of Directors to become CEO of a medical device company in Nashville, TN. Under Jim’s leadership the company experienced unprecedented growth in sales leading to their first time profitability.
At Medovate Jim will be working closely with the company’s current distribution partners Mercury Medical, Med Alliance, Co-Medical and TLC Medical and Medovate’s co-promotion partner Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. to support positioning of the benefits SAFIRA™ brings to patients and anesthesiologists through improving patient safety during regional anesthesia. Mercury Medical is the primary distributor for SAFIRA™ in the country covering 28 States, including the East Coast, the Southern states and the West Coast.
Jim commented: “I am thrilled about the opportunity to bring this innovative technology to customers in the healthcare marketplace through GPOs and Health Systems to help bring SAFIRA™ to clinicians as both a device that provides not only patient safety benefits but also cost saving benefits to hospitals across the United States.”
SAFIRA™ is a revolutionary Class II medical device set to transform regional anaesthesia around the world by making it a one-person procedure. Developed in collaboration with clinicians from the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, the device puts control of the injection in the hands of the anaesthesiologist and helps to improve patient safety by reducing the risk of nerve damage as it prevents injection above 20psi. In addition, economic modelling has shown SAFIRA™ to have the potential to help deliver significant time and cost savings for health systems.
Medovate has partnered with Konica Minolta, an industry leader in medical diagnostic, to highlight the provision of Ultrasound Guided Regional Anaesthesia in the US, and how the revolutionary SAFIRA™ can be used in conjunction with Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas’ Inc. range of pioneering ultrasound solutions. Together the two technologies present a best practice solution in delivering regional anaesthesia.
Chris Rogers, Sales and Marketing Director, added: “I am delighted that Jim will be leading on our GPO strategic delivery in the United States. His vast experience and knowledge of this sector will bring huge value to the positioning of SAFIRA™ and the significant benefits it brings to patients and clinicians. With over 10 million single shot nerve blocks completed each year the United States represents a key market for Medovate and our SAFIRA™ technology.”
Medovate is a medical device company dedicated to the development and commercialisation of innovative medical technologies created within the NHS and beyond. Medovate identifies and works with high potential medtech innovations, providing the specialist management and technical resources to guide medical technologies through development, clinical trials, regulatory approval, into manufacture and on through to successful market launch. Medovate accelerates medical device innovations to market in order to benefit patient care and healthcare delivery. The company has a strong portfolio relating to specialisms in anaesthesia, airway management, critical care and surgery.
