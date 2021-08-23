Home Rehab Network provides virtual Pulmonary & Cardiac Rehabilitation with a 98% success rate
Live, Over the Internet Medical Care
If you haven’t signed up yet check it out you can’t go wrong. I think the program is better than the one I did at the hospital for rehabilitation. I sure did not have these results when I went there.”WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Rehab Network, also known as HRN, is the virtual "Telemedicine" leader in Tele-rehabilitation. More than 70% of their patients are diagnosed with post COVID-19 pneumonia, IPF, COPD, or various cardiac related diseases. HRN announced its services in 2018, becoming a sanctuary for patients who had no where else to go when traditional rehab facilities turned them away. The goal of HRN is to provide the most accessible option for pulmonary and cardiac rehabilitation on the market, as therapy is performed 100% virtually without the need for the patient to travel. The HRN experience has allowed numerous patients the opportunity to participate in Pulmonary Rehabilitation when COVID-19 caused traditional facilities to close their doors amidst the pandemic. After the Pandemic Health Emergency (PHE), only 10% of traditional rehab facilities remained open to the public. Nearly every patient that has joined the program, which includes 3 months of rigorous exercise and education, has significantly decreased their chance of a hospital readmission. Home Rehab Network's hospital readmission rate remains at less then 2%. HRN, though complimentary to a traditional (Brick and Mortar facility) program, has kept its standards higher then most programs in the United States. HRN has won multiple awards including Entrepreneur Magazine in October 2019 and the McKnights award in Best Tech.
— S.L April 2019
HRN patients are able reduce their reliance on oxygen, increase their walking distances from 20ft to over 2,000ft, and dramatically increase their lung functions. HRN is covered by a variety of insurance providers such as Medicare, Aetna, BCBS, United Healthcare and more, making the program accessible to patients of any age and background.
HRN is currently working to get into major Hospital Systems across the country to provide an alternative or secondary option to patients that have travel or accommodation problems.
What is Virtual Cardiac & Pulmonary Rehabilitation?
You interact with a licensed, assigned practitioner that is well respected in the medical field. He or she sees you through your Computer or Mobile Device (Phone, Tablet, Laptop Computer). It is just like having the practitioner there with you in your presence! You and your assigned clinician will workout in group therapy learning over 1700+ techniques and exercises right from the comfort of your own home. HRN (Home Rehab Network) holds one of the highest success rates in rehabilitation history, maintaining a 98.7% success rate! HRN is the first company to provide virtual Pulmonary & Cardiac Rehabilitation in the United States, and will continue to remain leaders in the telemedicine field.
BENEFITS OF THE PROGRAM
Online Pulmonary Rehab has been proven to be just as successful as any traditional facility, if not more. Most of our patients experience:
lung function Improvement
weaning off oxygen
increase in walking distance
decrease in work of breathing
increased toleration to exercise
Other outcomes may include:
complete discontinuation of respiratory medications (accounts for 9% of patients)
complete weaning of supplemental oxygen (accounts for 37% of patients)
Alexander Grichuhin
Home Rehab Network, LLC
+1 410-714-1587
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Our welcome video