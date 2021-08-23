Launch Potato Named for Third Time to Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List

Park City Utah Retreat July 2021 Launch Potato Logo We are hiring, join us!

We adopted a 'NO LIMITS' mantra this year and the team has continued to outperform our wildest expectations... It is clear there are absolutely NO LIMITS to our success!" — Greg Van Horn, Launch Potato CEO

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Launch Potato is ranked number 2554 on its annual Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

“We adopted a 'NO LIMITS' mantra this year and the team has continued to outperform our wildest expectations. A huge thank you and congratulations to everyone on the Launch Potato team for their relentless focus to win. It is clear there are absolutely NO LIMITS to our success,” Launch Potato CEO, Greg Van Horn, said.

The companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are not only very competitive within their markets, and this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Launch Potato

Launch Potato is a digital media company with a portfolio of brands and technologies. As The Discovery and Conversion Company, Launch Potato is a leading connector of advertisers to customers at all parts of the consumer journey, from awareness to consideration to purchase.

Launch Potato’s brands and technologies help customers discover new products and services that make their lives better.

The company is headquartered in vibrant downtown Delray Beach, Florida, with a unique international team across more than a dozen countries. A pioneering advocate of remote work, Launch Potato's success comes from a diverse, energetic culture and high-performing, entrepreneurial team. The company is always looking for like-minded teammates and partners. If you’re interested in joining, go to launchpotato.com/careers.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

