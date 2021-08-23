Lightning Protection Institute Announces “Double Check” ✓Have a Lightning Protection System ✓Have the System Inspected
The Lightning Protection Institute Reminds Property Owners & Design/Build Communities about the Importance of Lightning Protection Systems August 23 – 27
...the insurance industry knows all too well that lightning can cripple data centers, causing business interruption, loss of revenue, a drop in stock price, and can even damage a company's reputation.”LIBERTYVILLE, IL, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lightning Protection Institute (“LPI”) commences their third-annual Double Check, a national initiative to remind property owners and the design/build communities to ✓ Have a lightning protection system. ✓ Have the system inspected. This year, August 23-27, the LPI and its members will focus national attention on the importance of lightning protection systems.
— Sean Kevelighan, CEO of the Insurance Information Institute
We know lightning can cause devastating impact to the buildings and businesses in our towns. LPI wants property owners and the build/design community to know that this devastation can be minimized and prevented with the installation of lightning protection systems by certified installers. All systems should be inspected to ensure performance and compliance with national and local standards and codes. The Lightning Protection Institute-Inspection Program (LPI-IP) offers the most comprehensive inspection program to complete the Double Check.
LPI Executive Director Tim Harger commented, “Double Check reminds commercial property owners and design/build professionals that specifying and installing a lightning protection system, even a well-designed one, completes only one of two steps.” He continued, “The second step, inspection, completes best practices. It substantiates that life safety, electrical infrastructure and electronic infrastructure are adequately addressed.”
As buildings become almost entirely dependent on “smart” and traditional technology to power structures and on the lives and work of their occupants, protecting those systems from catastrophic interruption is vital. Architects and engineers are increasingly unwilling to merely “check the box” of specifying lightning protection. More and more they demand robust systems that match the complexity and function of the structures they design and build.
Annually, lightning-related property losses exceed $2 billion dollars. In 2018, nearly $1 billion in lightning claims was paid to almost 78,000 policyholders. The same year, $1.7 trillion dollars in data was lost. Sean Kevelighan, CEO of the Insurance Information Institute commented, “As a financial first responder, the insurance industry knows all too well that lightning can cripple data centers, causing business interruption, loss of revenue, a drop in stock price, and can even damage a company's reputation. Double Check is an important mitigation initiative that risk managers are incorporating into their toolkit, along with proper insurance coverage, to more effectively protect corporate assets.”
