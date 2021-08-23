Submit Release
News Search

There were 537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,666 in the last 365 days.

Lightning Protection Institute Announces “Double Check” ✓Have a Lightning Protection System ✓Have the System Inspected

LPI Organizational Logo: Purple and Gold Shield with the words Lightning Protection Institute

Main LPI logo: purple and gold with 2 check marks inside and wording Double Check Initiative

Double Check Campaign; Have a Lightning Protection System. Have the System Inspected.

Lightning causes can cause physical and structure harm. Lightning protection systems can help prevent damage.

Lightning damage and injuries can be preventable by installing lightning protection systems.

The Lightning Protection Institute Reminds Property Owners & Design/Build Communities about the Importance of Lightning Protection Systems August 23 – 27

...the insurance industry knows all too well that lightning can cripple data centers, causing business interruption, loss of revenue, a drop in stock price, and can even damage a company's reputation.”
— Sean Kevelighan, CEO of the Insurance Information Institute
LIBERTYVILLE, IL, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lightning Protection Institute (“LPI”) commences their third-annual Double Check, a national initiative to remind property owners and the design/build communities to ✓ Have a lightning protection system. ✓ Have the system inspected. This year, August 23-27, the LPI and its members will focus national attention on the importance of lightning protection systems.

We know lightning can cause devastating impact to the buildings and businesses in our towns. LPI wants property owners and the build/design community to know that this devastation can be minimized and prevented with the installation of lightning protection systems by certified installers. All systems should be inspected to ensure performance and compliance with national and local standards and codes. The Lightning Protection Institute-Inspection Program (LPI-IP) offers the most comprehensive inspection program to complete the Double Check.

LPI Executive Director Tim Harger commented, “Double Check reminds commercial property owners and design/build professionals that specifying and installing a lightning protection system, even a well-designed one, completes only one of two steps.” He continued, “The second step, inspection, completes best practices. It substantiates that life safety, electrical infrastructure and electronic infrastructure are adequately addressed.”
As buildings become almost entirely dependent on “smart” and traditional technology to power structures and on the lives and work of their occupants, protecting those systems from catastrophic interruption is vital. Architects and engineers are increasingly unwilling to merely “check the box” of specifying lightning protection. More and more they demand robust systems that match the complexity and function of the structures they design and build.

Annually, lightning-related property losses exceed $2 billion dollars. In 2018, nearly $1 billion in lightning claims was paid to almost 78,000 policyholders. The same year, $1.7 trillion dollars in data was lost. Sean Kevelighan, CEO of the Insurance Information Institute commented, “As a financial first responder, the insurance industry knows all too well that lightning can cripple data centers, causing business interruption, loss of revenue, a drop in stock price, and can even damage a company's reputation. Double Check is an important mitigation initiative that risk managers are incorporating into their toolkit, along with proper insurance coverage, to more effectively protect corporate assets.”

LPI
Lightning Protection Institute
+1 800-488-6864
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Lightning Protection Institute Announces “Double Check” ✓Have a Lightning Protection System ✓Have the System Inspected

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Military Industry, Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.