Emerge and Rise Business Incubator Partners with VenturePoint Everywhere, Expanding its Local Reach
EINPresswire.com/ -- Local nonprofit, Emerge and Rise has partnered with a mobile business hub, VenturePoint, a co-working place. Together, the two San Antonio-based companies are dedicated to bringing a wide range of opportunities to small businesses in the area.
VenturePoint provides local entrepreneurs with professional working spaces at four convenient locations across San Antonio. The option of an assigned office or desk is offered to members at affordable rates for a variety of flexible terms. Members also enjoy other amenities such as conference rooms, a co-working environment, reception staff, a fully stocked break area, company phone/fax numbers, reliable mailing addresses, and voicemail services. This security and convenience give founders the ability to focus on what they love doing; instead of managing an individual office building.
Emerge and Rise is a nonprofit small business incubator dedicated to encouraging the prosperity of economically challenged entrepreneurs. As their new partner and generous sponsor, VenturePoint is sharing in this valuable mission to give founders across the San Antonio area the education and networking prospects they need to succeed.
Lina Rugova
