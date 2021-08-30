Submit Release
News Search

There were 289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,160 in the last 365 days.

Emerge and Rise Business Incubator Partners with VenturePoint Everywhere, Expanding its Local Reach

Yellow and Grey Logo of Emerge and Rise Business Incubator of San Antonio Texas

Emerge and Rise - Together We Can

Blue, Light Blue, and Green Logo of Venture Point Co-Working Space in San Antonio Texas

VenturePoint, co-working space of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, August 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local nonprofit, Emerge and Rise has partnered with a mobile business hub, VenturePoint, a co-working place. Together, the two San Antonio-based companies are dedicated to bringing a wide range of opportunities to small businesses in the area.

VenturePoint provides local entrepreneurs with professional working spaces at four convenient locations across San Antonio. The option of an assigned office or desk is offered to members at affordable rates for a variety of flexible terms. Members also enjoy other amenities such as conference rooms, a co-working environment, reception staff, a fully stocked break area, company phone/fax numbers, reliable mailing addresses, and voicemail services. This security and convenience give founders the ability to focus on what they love doing; instead of managing an individual office building.

Emerge and Rise is a nonprofit small business incubator dedicated to encouraging the prosperity of economically challenged entrepreneurs. As their new partner and generous sponsor, VenturePoint is sharing in this valuable mission to give founders across the San Antonio area the education and networking prospects they need to succeed.

Lina Rugova
Emerge and Rise, Inc.
+1 210-880-9330
info@emergeandrise.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Emerge and Rise Business Incubator Partners with VenturePoint Everywhere, Expanding its Local Reach

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.