MyWay Mobile Storage to host the 7th Annual Cornhole Classic to benefit Veterans Place
The event will be held Saturday, September 18th. This year there will be two simultaneous tournaments beginning at 12:00 pm at the RMU Island Sports Center.
The event keeps growing. The number of teams has more than tripled. More importantly, the money we raise has more than tripled. All together we’ve raised close to $120,000 to support our veterans.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyWay Mobile Storage is pleased to host the 7th Annual Cornhole Classic to benefit Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard again this year. The event will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 with doors open at 11 am. This year there will be two simultaneous tournaments (Social and Advanced) beginning at 12:00 noon at the dome at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center. Eight years ago, Jeff Hancher, President of Jeff Hancher Enterprises, then with Cintas Corporation, created the event to support veterans. Ed Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage Market Owner and former Cintas General Manager, loved the idea and immediately joined on as co-host.
— Jeff Hancher
Hancher, commented, “We are thrilled to come back stronger than ever after a year hiatus because of the pandemic. The event keeps growing. The number of teams has more than tripled. More importantly, the money we raise has more than tripled. That first year, I think it was about $6,000 or $7,000. Our most recent tournament raised more than $30,000. All together we’ve raised close to $120,000 to support our veterans who sacrifice so much for our country.” Hancher continued, “I can’t say enough about our beneficiary, Veterans Place. They are terrific to work with and bring so much energy to the event. Their goal is to raise $40,000 this year.”
There will be up to 60 cornhole teams in the competing in the Social bracket for the $500 first place prize. The Advanced bracket of up to 60 teams will compete for $1,000 first place purse. Cornhole boards were built for the event by the Carpenters Joint Apprentice Training Committee (JATC) with lumber donated by 84 Lumber. In addition to cornhole, there will be food and beverages, a silent auction of signed sports items, gift raffles, 50/50, and music to entertain the cornhole teams and the folks not playing cornhole.
“I’m thrilled to support veterans with this event again this year,” says event organizer, Ed Sickmund. “Our veterans need our support now more than ever.” Sickmund continued, “Veteran’s Place has a vision to develop strong community partnerships, bringing collective networks and expertise to help Veterans grow and thrive. We applaud that vision, and love that that the money raised by Pittsburghers at this event will be put to good use locally providing critical services.”
“Fundraisers like this cornhole tournament help the Veterans Place expand and improve our uniquely structured programs for veterans experiencing homelessness in the Pittsburgh area to transition to employment and housing,” said Rob Hamilton, Executive Director of Veteran’s Place. “People don’t realize that veterans are more than twice as likely as civilians to become homeless during their lifetimes. We have found that about 1 in 5 homeless adults is a veteran. This event gives us a chance to raise awareness of the issue and the money raised helps us help veterans transition from homeless to home. We help them find a program that fits them and their needs,” Hamilton continued, “We want veterans to remember, you are not alone in this journey. We are here to support you as you progress.”
“Every year the event gets better and better,” said Ed Sickmund. “The addition of the Advanced bracket and the increased prize money will really up the competition this year. And we continue to have terrific support from area businesses. I encourage everyone to come on out to the RMU Island Sports Center and join the fun for a good cause.”
Early bird registration rates—Social $75, Advanced $100—through August 31, 2021. Tickets are also available for spectators ($10). To register a team or donate please visit: https://www.veteransplaceusa.org/cornhole or for more information on sponsoring the event, please call 412-363-0500.
About Veterans Place of Washington Boulevard:
Veterans Place is dedicated to ending homelessness among veterans here in the Pittsburgh region. Founded in 1996 and located in Pittsburgh's East End, Veterans Place works to help vets become engaged, valuable citizens who contribute to their communities. Each year Veterans Place helps more than 500 veterans who were living in Pittsburgh’s emergency shelters and on the streets.
Veterans Place serves homeless vets through two primary programs: the Day Program and the Transitional Housing Program. The Day Program transports homeless vets from shelters throughout the Pittsburgh region to the Veterans Place facility where they are provided meals, clothing, case management, referrals and other services designed to address the root causes of homelessness. The Day Program operates as the front line for homeless vets and a gateway to other programs and services. Veterans Place operates the only drop-in day program for homeless vets in the region.
The Transitional Housing Program can accommodate 48 homeless vets for up to a 24-month stay. Veterans in the program receive recovery support, case management, financial management and employment/educational support designed to build their self-sufficiency. The ultimate goal is to obtain permanent housing. Veterans Place 75% success rate of achieving permanent housing and employment for vets is the highest among similar programs across the nation. More information about the Veteran’s Place is available online at http://veteransplaceusa.org
About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 25,000 square foot facility in West Mifflin, PA. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit https://www.mywaystorage.com or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.
Henry A. Rose
MyWay Mobile Storage
roseh@mywaystorage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter