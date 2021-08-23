MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids Continues Sponsorship of 2021 Unity Music Festival after 2020 Hiatus
Unity Christian Music Festival at Heritage Landing Park
The August 11th through August 14th Festival was the tenth year in which MyWay Mobile Storage participated as a corporate sponsor.
We pride ourselves on being the family affordable event of the summer. It is because of our generous donors that we are able to offer our festival at a great price.”GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 9, 2021, MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids announced it plans to continue being a corporate sponsor of the Unity Music Festival for 2021. The August 11th through August 14th Festival was the tenth year in which MyWay Mobile Storage participated as a corporate sponsor. Last year's festival was cancelled due restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Shannon Enders, Event Director
Sean Sickmund, MyWay Mobile Storage of Grand Rapids market owner stated, “We are pleased to support the Unity Festival again in 2021. MyWay Mobile Storage was founded in Grand Rapids. The Unity Christian Music Festival aligns perfectly with our values, beliefs, and love for West Michigan.”
Shannon Enders, Event Director stated, “We pride ourselves on being the family affordable event of the summer. It is because of our generous donors that we are able to offer our festival at a great price."
This year’s festival was attended by an estimated 60,000 Christian Music Fans. The event is held at the Heritage Landing Park in Muskegon, Michigan. The 2021 dates were August 11-14th.
About MyWay Mobile Storage:
MyWay Mobile Storage is a leading provider of moving and storage solutions and located in a spacious 18,000 square foot facility in Walker, Michigan. MyWay provides quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled secure storage facilities. To learn more about MyWay Mobile Storage, visit www.mywaystorage.com, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mywaystorage or call 888-336-9929 to speak with a friendly and knowledgeable Moving & Storage Consultant.
Henry A. Rose
MyWay Mobile Storage
roseh@mywaystorage.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter