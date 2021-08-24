Submit Release
Vyriad, Inc. Appoints Harry Hoffman to its Board of Directors

Harry is a highly regarded Life Sciences Investor, previously served as CIO and Treasurer to Mayo Clinic

I'm delighted to welcome Harry onto the Vyriad Board. He has a deep understanding of Vyriad and its history. I'm looking forward to working with him as we take this exciting Company to its next level.”
— Ed Kania, Vyriad's Chairman of the Board.
ROCHESTER, MINNESOTA, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oncolytic virus therapies to treat a wide range of cancers, today announced the appointment of leading life sciences investor Harry Hoffman to the Company’s board of directors.

During Harry’s 25 years of service as Mayo’s Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer which ended December 2020, Mayo Clinic achieved top decile investment performance among a universe of major tax-exempt institutions and grew its investment assets by over ten-fold. Outside of Mayo, Harry has served on the boards of several large family offices and is a former trustee of the Endowment Board of the American Red Cross, The Investment Fund for Foundations (TIFF) and The Ronald McDonald House of Rochester. He is also a founding member and vice chair of the Southeast Minnesota Capital Fund. “I am delighted to welcome Harry onto the Vyriad Board. He has a deep understanding of Vyriad and its history, and I am very much looking forward to working with him as we take this exciting Company to its next level,” said Ed Kania, Vyriad’s Chairman of the Board.

About Vyriad, Inc.
Vyriad is a clinical-stage company developing virus-based therapeutics, focusing initially on proprietary oncolytic virus therapies for the treatment of cancers with significant unmet needs. Founded by scientists at Mayo Clinic and the University of Miami, Vyriad programs viruses to selectively attack cancer cells, thereby igniting antitumor immune responses that can complete the process of tumor destruction and prevent disease recurrence. Our lead platforms, derived from either vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) or measles virus, are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1-2 clinical trials addressing multiple cancer types. Vyriad and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) are engaged in a broad strategic agreement for the discovery and development of new oncolytic virus treatments for cancer leveraging Vyriad’s VSV platform and Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® (cemiplimab) as well as its unmatched antibody discovery capabilities. Vyriad is a privately held company based in Rochester, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.vyriad.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
bduckett@vyriad.com
Barb Duckett
(507) 289-0944

Media Relations:
mediarelations@vyriad.com

