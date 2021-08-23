Haitian American Caucus’ Call To Action for Haiti Earthquake Relief
Haitian American Caucus Issues EMERGENCY CALL TO ACTION
The quake and the response to it has not hampered the Haitian American Caucus’ continuing work to build community. They will continue to positively impact lives today, and for many years to come.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Haitian American Caucus (HAC), in partnership with SUNY DownState Hospital (Brooklyn), JetBlue, and others has been actively assembling a team of medical professionals and aid workers to set up a field hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti. On August 14, 2021, this particular area of the Caribbean island was greatly impacted by a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake followed by Tropical Depression Grace, a hurricane drenching Haiti for days after the major earthquake. HAC is asking for support in providing immediate relief and facilitating ongoing initiatives for the Diaspora domestically and in Haiti.
— Haitian American Caucus
Thankfully, HAC’s compound in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti did not sustain serious damage from the earthquake. With teams working tirelessly on the ground in Haiti, as well as locally in New York, HAC has proven resourceful to those who need it most. HAC is on a mission to remind the world that together we can accomplish more of their mission to serve communities here in New York and in Haiti! The organization’s Brooklyn headquarters, is an on-going Haiti Earthquake Relief and Counseling Center, as well as a drop-off site for resources and supplies, seven days a week, from 9am-5pm. If you have not taken any measures to support Haiti, HAC asks to please act on it and donate today. Haiti needs you!
Preliminary releases from the Haitian government report that the rural communities in the South and West are decimated. The majority of outlying towns and communities have been isolated due to damaged infrastructure and roadways. The threat of floods, mudslides, debris flow, and other storm-related impacts are expected to continue exacerbating the death, displacement, and injury to the people in Haiti.
As of Aug 18, the following key statistics were shared by the Haitian government, and are expected to continue to rise sharply:
1,941 killed
83k homes destroyed
570k people in need of immediate aid/relief
2.2 million people displaced or exposed
157k wounded and injured
The Haitian Government has not released the number of unknown or missing citizens
There is still a lot of damage being discovered in smaller communities off the main road, in the mountains and smaller zones. Most people have lost their homes and the rivers have become dirty, contaminating what once were clean water sources for many. The quake and the response to it has not hampered the Haitian American Caucus’ continuing work to educate and build community with the Haitian people. With the community’s support and donations, they will continue to positively impact lives today, and for many years to come.
In addition to earthquake relief efforts, HAC Haiti is currently preparing to welcome back students of all ages for the coming 2021/2022 school year, and celebrate the graduation of their high school students. In New York, their Workforce Development program, which offers job training and employment opportunities, just kicked off this month in Brooklyn with centers opening in The Bronx and Queens in the coming weeks. None of this work can continue without the help of our community.
For more information on how you can take action, donate to these efforts, and become a member of HAC, we invite you to please visit their website http://www.hacglobal.org.
About The Haitian American Caucus:
The Haitian American Caucus-US, Inc. (HAC-US) is a global community development nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide Haitian communities around the world with access to information and resources that will foster self-development and success.
Founded in 2009 by Samuel Darguin, Samuel Pierre, and Jeff Lindor, who all believe a healthy community consists of individuals who believe in educating and empowering themselves so they can pay it forward. The organization’s goal is to improve the reputation and visibility of minorities by breaking the barriers they face while living in America. They are dedicated to educating their community by providing essential tools to ensure success in their personal and professional lives, as well as engaging in collective action to empower the youth in the struggle for social and economic justice.
