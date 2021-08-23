Wayrates Announces $5 Discount and Free Shipping Deals for New Customers

Wayrates announces its exclusive offers for new customers. They will get a $5 discount or free shipping on their first order.

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayrates, an online store that is ready with a variety of mens tactical clothing products, announces their exclusive offer. This offer is for those who are about to buy tactical products for the first time. The way to get this exclusive deal is also easy. The store representative pointed out, "Customers only have to register. Then, they get $5 off on their first order. Visit the official store, find out a person symbol, and click the register or sign in option. Complete all the points and click the create account button. That's it! customers get the discount on the first order."

Tactical clothing is popular among men because of its durability and multiple uses. The manufacturers develop this clothing with pockets to put a flashlight, optical equipment, and many more. The wearers don't have to be a soldier or military worker only to wear tactical clothing. This product is suitable for hunters, survivalists, and even private citizens. The store representative explained, "Finding tactical clothing is much easier today. People only have to visit online stores that offer tactical products. Our store tries to cover this need, so customers know where to go when they need to buy it. It is also the reason why we launch exclusive offers for new customers. This deal will make them get their favorite tactical fashion products right away."

A $5 off for new buyers is not only the deal customers can enjoy. They can also get a free shipping deal by only shopping for $99 or more. The idea of this deal is to help customers to get the products faster at an affordable cost. They can save the shipping cost for other purposes or purchasing other items. The store representative added, "Customers can claim these exclusive offers via email. They only have to check the email address they use to register and find out our claim message."

The store even offers additional discounts on most products. Let's say there is a discount price from 15% to 45% and more on men's cargo pants. The combination of the deals makes the product cheaper. The store tries to keep the quality of the products within the cheap price. They realize that the durability and model of the tactical clothing are the reason why most men love it. This exclusive deal can be a way for customers to get premium tactical products without spending a lot of money. They only have to wait at home and receive the package a few days or weeks later.

About Wayrates:

Wayrates is a global online fashion store for men. The products include t-shirts, cargo pants, tactical clothing, and many more. They often offer the products with exclusive deals.

For more information, please visit https://www.wayrates.com/.