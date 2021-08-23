The Turnaround
Witness how one life turned upside-down due to company downsizingCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Carlton: Down Sized” by Tawnee Chasny is a fictional tale that explores the life of Carlton who gets laid off from his job after eleven years with a company that was purchased by a larger company. They’re calling this layoff, ‘downsizing’ as if that makes the situation any different. He’s still without a job. He sold everything, gets on his Honda 750 with his clothes packed into his saddlebags and camping gear strapped to the back of his bike. He drives north on the coastal route towards Washington where he plans to visit relatives and see which way things go with his life. Along the way, he stopped by a bar where his life does a complete turn-around. Inside the bar, he meets four guys that recently broke out of a maximum-security prison. They were completely out of his league. Their leader is totally insane, leaving bodies behind wherever he goes. The things he does are unspeakable. But before things go very far, he loses his memory, and the people he meets provide him with mystical advice as an intervention to his problem.
Before retiring, Donna was a skills instructor at an aerospace company. She was trained by the Naval Weapons Center in China Lake, CA, to teach and certify planners, assemblers, and inspectors to reference and use high quality and high-reliability methods defined by military specifications to build electronic assemblies used in military applications. Her memory and stories are survived by her husband, Kennar.
In life, we often do unexpected things out of impulsive decisions. Witness how the main character reflects on his bad choices and survived the outcome of his lost memories. The character development is undoubtedly phenomenal. It is a must-read fictional tale that creates a memorable, entertaining, and powerful character-driven narrative.
Visit the author's website at www.authordonnachasny.com to know more about her and her book.
