Behind the Oblivion
A perfect read for those who love to delve into the mysteries of memory and identityCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Tawnee Chasny’s fictional tale, “Carlton: Down Sized,” she explores the story of a young man named Carlton who recently got laid off as a result of company downsizing. On his most vulnerable state after losing his job, he went on a trip and along the way, he met four guys that recently broke out of a maximum-security prison who turned his life upside down. Their leader is insane, leaving bodies behind wherever he goes. The things he does are unspeakable. Kid knapping, a few robberies, rape, and murder, not to mention the experimental drugs that were at the pharmacy. But before things go very far, he met a terrible event that made him lost his memory and identity. As he rediscovers his past, he will need the help of his new friends in order to not only survive the ruthless criminals but to stop them before they can escape once more.
The author of this nerve-racking and incredibly written fictional tale is Tawnee Chasny. She was a skills instructor at an aerospace company and was trained by the Naval Weapons Center in China Lake, CA, to teach and certify planners, assemblers, and inspectors to reference and use high quality and high-reliability methods defined by military specifications to build electronic assemblies used in military applications. She penned another mystery novel under her name, “Ting!: The Silent Warning.”
This is the perfect read for those who enjoy drama, action, and adventure, fiction that delves into themes of memory and identity, and short fictional narratives overall. The nail-biting twists and turns keep the reader on their toes as events transpire that put the characters in far more danger than they could have realized.
Visit the author's website at www.authordonnachasny.com to know more about her and her book.
