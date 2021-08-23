Meet the New App: NIYA Beauty
What is NIYA?
The NIYA Beauty App provides virtual one-on-one sessions with experienced makeup artists in the palm of your hand. Our mission is to give our users the tools, education and encouragement they need for enhancing their natural beauty without the pressure of a sale or the discomfort of being on display.
NIYA connects users to experienced makeup artists for expert guidance straight to your phone, and members can ask questions to receive a personalized makeup routine. Makeup artists are now able to turn followers into paid clients, manage appointments & educate from anywhere in the world through a secure, all-in-one platform.
Users are able to browse vetted makeup artists and book an appointment time that’s convenient for them. Via virtual live sessions, NIYA Pro makeup artists can guide users through a variety of different looks, depending on client preferences and artist specialties. This app is truly for everyone, whether you are simply curious about the latest trends or just wanting to freshen up your beauty routine, there is a NIYA Pro that can help you take your beauty game to the next level.
How does it work?
NIYA is changing the beauty game by allowing users to have their own makeup artist at their fingertips when they book with a NIYA Pro. Artists can now reach more clients, while working from anywhere in the world - even on vacation!
Users can ask questions, receive personalized beauty tips, get updates on the latest trends and products, or refresh your look. When clients sign up, they are asked a series of beauty questions to help match them with artists that will fit their beauty needs. They are able to filter through artists and their custom packages based on their styles and specialities. When clients find an artist they love, they can book an appointment with them or save their profile to book in the future. Once they book, clients will have a one-on-one video call with their artist.
NIYA is also a platform that allows makeup artists to make new connections, share their expertise, and join a community of fellow artists. Artists can take advantage of NIYA's management features - creating unique packages, sharing their profile link with potential clients, and processing payment through a secure platform, all without sharing any personal information. For artists, NIYA is an exciting and easy way to earn extra money & diversify their income. Artists have the freedom to create their own portfolio, set their own prices, and work from the comfort of their own home!
About The Founder: Thya Sanders
Thya is the CEO and founder of the NIYA Beauty App. Thya is not a makeup artist, but she developed NIYA Beauty after recognizing a major need in the beauty world. She found herself clueless about the latest cosmetics and trends and was unsure of where to turn for expert guidance. She created the NIYA Beauty App to address this missing piece in the beauty industry - making beauty education more accessible and more comfortable for both clients and makeup artists.
