ATM Market 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Manufacturer and Research Report

ATM Market Report 2021-2026
The global ATM market size is expected to reach US$ 29.29 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.70% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ATM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global ATM market size reached US$ 21.00 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 29.29 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.70% during 2021-2026. An automated teller machine (ATM) is a banking machine that allows customers to make simple transactions with their credit or debit cards. It handles money and executes various tasks, including cash withdrawals, deposits, and fund transfers. These machines also assist with related operations, such as balance inquiry and PIN change. An ATM comprises a card reader, keypad, cash dispenser, printer, and a display screen to show the user their account balance. These machines read the chip on the front and the magnetic stripe on the back of the debit/credit card to execute the requested function. ATMs are a faster and more convenient self-serving alternative to conventional bank tellers and offer a smooth financial transaction experience.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global ATM Trends:
The global ATM market is primarily being driven by the escalating demand for convenient banking transactions and increasing urbanization in emerging economies. The essential features of ATMs, such as the 24*7 availability of cash and the ease of fund transfers and bill payments, have favored their widespread adoption around the world. Moreover, improved security measures, including biometric and one-time password (OTP) authentication systems to prevent fraudulent transactions and the advent of Talking ATMs for users with special needs, are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing tourism sector is acting as another major growth-inducing factor as many ATMs now offer advanced features, such as Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), that enable a smooth currency conversion experience for international travelers.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Diebold Inc.
• Wincor Nixdorf AG
• NCR Corporation
• Triton Systems of Delaware
• Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions
• GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.
• OKI Electric Industry co. Ltd.
• Nautilus Hyosung Corporation
• HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co KG
• Fujitsu Ltd.
• Euronet Worldwide
• Brink's Company
Breakup by Application:
• Withdrawals
• Transfers
• Deposits
Breakup by Solution:
• Deployment Solutions
o Onsite ATMs
o Offsite ATMs
o Work Site ATMs
o Mobile ATMs
• Managed Services
Breakup by Screen Size:
• 15" and Below
• Above 15"
Breakup by Type:
• Conventional/Bank ATMs
• Brown Label ATMs
• White Label ATMs
• Smart ATMs
• Cash Dispensers
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
