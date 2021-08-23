Submit Release
Former Jaguar Land Rover Electrification Director Joins Skyworks Aeronautics

Dr. Stefan Berger

Dr. Stefan Berger brings deep experience in global blue-chip companies across multiple geographies and sectors including Automotive OEMs and Suppliers

Skyworks’ eGyro holds the potential to revolutionize electrified flight and I very much look forward to working alongside this talented group to bring this impressive capability to market”
— Dr. Stefan Berger
CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that Dr. Stefan Berger will join the company’s Strategic Board of Advisors.

From 2017 to 2021, Dr. Berger served as Director of Electrification at Jaguar Land Rover Limited (“JLR”), the British multinational automotive subsidiary of Tata Motors. In this capacity, he laid the foundation for the company’s transformation to electric vehicles, including the launch of JLR’s first EV, the Jaguar I-Pace, the first vehicle ever to win three World Car of the Year Awards in one year. He also led the reveal of Project Vector, a flexible smart city transport concept for a wide variety of autonomous, shared, and private mobility applications.

From 2018-2020, he also served as a trustee on the Board of The Faraday Institution, an important element of the UK government funded $350 million Faraday Challenge initiative charged with promoting the design, development, and manufacturing of world-leading battery technologies in the UK.

Prior to his electrification role, Dr. Berger served within the Tata Group as Vice President Business Development to the Chairman’s Office at Tata Sons in Mumbai (India), the principal holding company of more than 100 operating companies with a combined revenue of more than $100 billion. From 2010 to 2013, he served as Director Corporate Strategy at JLR after starting his career as the Executive Assistant to the CEO of the Linde Group, a leading global industrial gases and engineering company.

“Dr. Berger’s exceptional experience and success in the field of electrification will greatly assist Skyworks in accelerating the introduction of our eGyro electric aircraft” stated Skyworks Co-Founder and CEO, John Michel. “We are excited to welcome him to our team.”

“I am grateful to be joining the Skyworks Aeronautics team at such an important and exciting time in the company’s history,” Dr. Berger shared. “Skyworks’ eGyro holds the potential to revolutionize electrified flight and I very much look forward to working alongside this talented group to bring this impressive capability to market as quickly as possible,” he added.

Dr. Berger earned a degree in Business Administration and Information Systems from the University of Passau, Germany, and went on to complete a doctoral thesis in Information Systems from the University of Regensburg (Institute of Information Systems) & Bavarian Research Cooperation on Information Systems (“FORWIN”).

About Skyworks Aeronautics

Skyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway-independent aircraft.

Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.skyworks-aero.com

Steve G. Stevanovich
Skyworks Aeronautics Corp.
+1 312-809-1076
info@skyworks-aero.com
