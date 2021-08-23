NJ MED said, “We Woke Up the World.” With the First Global Academic Awards

"These awards is to encourage nations to do a better job of gathering this data, to show the public how well their students are developing into adulthood.”

CAMDEN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- What are the Global Academic Awards ? The awards are held simultaneously with the Summer Olympics Games to recognize nations with the best education system from early childhood to college graduations.South Korea edged out Russia for the First Global Academic Awards that links education with major international sporting events. As the world is captivated by national team performances, NJ MED ’s launched its awards this year to gain exposure for their support of the UN Sustainable Development Goal education mission during the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.In the five education levels awards ceremony, South Korea outperformed Russia, China, and Mexico. In the categories of primary and secondary education, Russia received two gold medals. Early childhood and College Graduation Rates were gold medalists for China. South Korea takes home the gold medal in lower secondary education and overall medals (One-Gold, Three-Silver, and One-Bronze).Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED, said. “These awards represent the challenges nations face in providing accurate education data to the United Nations and other international data sources. Our goal for the awards is to encourage nations to do a better job of gathering this data, to show the public how well their students are developing into adulthood.”Mr. Mitchell added, “We have accepted this challenge to help ensure children have an opportunity to reach their full potential and become successful citizens. We hope by showing the world that less than 20% of countries are doing their best to make this happen. The change will come and rescue hundreds of millions of lives.”Next year NJ MED will launch their second academic competition, the World Education Championship (WEC), during FIFA’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar. You can find out more about this event and the Futbol and Books Campaign to end global illiteracy at their website –worldtop20.org or by contacting Mr. Shomar Moore at (856) 541-3926 or support@worldtop20.org