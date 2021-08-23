Millennial Queenmaker ‘Kickstarts’ the Performing Career of Valerie Grace Vadas
Millennial Queenmaker was created as a platform to facilitate the entrepreneurial careers of female millennials.
DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, US, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millennial Queenmaker, a company started by serial entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III, announced today the launch of a new business – the singing career of Valerie Grace Vadas.
— Peter J. Burns III
Millennial Queenmaker, which was created as a platform to facilitate the entrepreneurial careers of female millennials, is off and running, having launched its first female entrepreneur out into the world last week and now Vadas.
Vadas, a girl from a small town in Alabama who’s been singing ever since she could talk, fit the mold perfectly, according to Burns.
“She’s the ideal candidate for what we are looking for – smart, talented, and ambitious,” said Burns, who has started or helped start almost 200 businesses in four decades as an entrepreneur and mentor. “I predict big things for Ms. Vadas. The hard part, raising the funds to kickstart her career, is over.”
For her part, Vadas knows it’s a business.
“I took classes at NYU for music as well as for business,” said Vadas, 21, who now lives in San Diego. “If you’re a woman going into the music business you have to know what you’re talking about.”
Making Music A Career
After initially dabbling in fashion modeling in New York City, Vadas moved to the West Coast, where her dad was stationed in the military.
That’s where a friend, who was already involved in the Millennial Queenmaker program, encouraged Vadas to give the program a look.
“Getting a business off the ground is a lot of hard work, and it’s all about making connections,” said Vadas. “Peter and his team of mentors have tons of connections, and of course access to the necessary funds to make sure the business will be successful.”
Post-funding, one of the first things Burns and the rest of the team did was connect Vadas with an agent, who could facilitate studio time and important industry contacts.
Millennial Queenmaker President Megan Moen suggested that there are many more new businesses that Millennial Queenmaker is about to launch.
“There’s no better time to start a new business,” Moen said. “The funds are there. And there are many, many talented female millennials are ready to embrace the opportunity.”
How the Program Works
Millennial Queenmaker has three components:
First, it offers mentoring to young women, who have an operating business and the appropriate funding. The entrepreneur merely needs guidance from Burns or the deep bench of female advisors he has assembled, such as Sue Malone of Strategies for Small Business.
Second, Millennial Queenmaker offers a placement service for young female entrepreneurs, who may or may not have the funding, but are unsure of what kind of business they would like to own and manage. The company has vetted more than 40 businesses (some the of them franchises) that have a high propensity for success. They are only missing two ingredients – the appropriate funding and a smart, ambitious young woman ready to take the reins.
Third, Millennial Queenmaker and its sister company, Burns Funding, help provide the capital as highlighted above.
“Many women already know what kind of business they want to start,” said Moen. “They only lack two things – guidance and funding. That’s where Millennial Queenmaker comes in.”
About Peter J. Burns III
Peter J. Burns III is a serial entrepreneur and Forbes Columnist, who has demonstrated time and time again that he has a keen eye for creating innovative businesses and partnerships.
Based today in Del Mar, California, Burns grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVa), and finally the Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of an entrepreneur.
Burns adds that his "official" career as an entrepreneur started as a result of his enrollment in an Entrepreneurship course at UVa's venerable McIntire School of Commerce. His business plan for that course was importing mopeds (motorized bikes) to the US from Europe and renting them to tourists at US resorts. “I executed my business plan on Nantucket after my class was over, made a small fortune and never looked back,” said Burns.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the next two decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, he took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneur-like founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
“The spark behind the college was ignited only a month ago by Peter Burns, a self-made millionaire who is teaching entrepreneur education classes at Arizona State University's Barrett Honors College,” according to the Phoenix Business Journal. “Burns met with GCU Chief Executive Brent Richardson after, Burns says, ASU and its business school weren't interested in forming a program specifically targeting entrepreneurs.”
In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, he started Club Entrepreneur as a way to bring entrepreneurs together in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding as a way to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Burns is the father of two daughters and four granddaughters, which he credits as an influence for his latest or most innovative venture – Millennial Queenmaker, an emerging company that helps young women become successful entrepreneurs.
