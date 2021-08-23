Holapick Now Offers Free Shipping On Purchase of Graphic T-Shirts and Blouses for Women

The e-store has set a minimum purchase amount for free shipping.

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holapick, a fast-growing online retail store that is known for offering low-cost fashion clothing for women, recently announced that their buyers can avail off free shipping. The owners stated that the free shipping offer is available on their latest collection of graphic t-shirts and blouses for women. They added that a minimum purchase amount of $79 has been set for availing of the free shipping offer.

While speaking about their free shipping offer, one of the top executives of Holapick said that customers may experience some delay due to increased demand and the impact of the global pandemic. However, that doesn't change their shipping costs.

"Currently, we are experiencing some delays in processing orders and shipping the orders worldwide. This is due to the global pandemic and the increased demand for t-shirts and blouses for women. However, we have tried to make up for this by offering free shipping available on most purchases, as long as the purchase amount is $79 or higher. Even if someone purchases something worth less than $79, they can still avail of low-cost shipping as we are trying hard to please our patrons amidst these trying times", said a top sales executive of the online fashion store.

"Customers can easily place orders online, get tracking information via email and also know perfectly when their order will finally arrive. The shipping duration might be longer for the orders we are taking now, but customers will always get a confirmed date of arrival. Also, those who are willing to pay a bit extra can also avail of express shipping, which will fast-track their delivery", added the executive.

The CEO and managing director of Holapick said during a press conference that their primary aim now is to improve their customer service and after-sales service. "Cheap prices and great designs are already our forte. However, we now want to emphasize on customer service and after-sales service as well owing to the reason that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted many lives and livelihoods. During these trying times, we at least want to ensure that our customers get complete peace of mind when it comes to ordering, shipping, returning or exchanging products available with us", he told the press.

About the Company

Holapick is a reputable e-store selling high-street fashion products.

For more information, visit https://www.holapick.com/