World Wellness Weekend Announces its 5th edition taking place in September 2021
18 - 19 September 2021 - See a world connected by wellness, from sunrise in Fiji until sunrise in Hawaii, in person and online
There is no nobler mission in life than to encourage each & everyone to become the best version of themselves. It is time that we learn to LIVE WELL with the current situation, and with each other”PARIS, FRANCE, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its fifth edition, the World Wellness Weekend is ready to welcome wellness seekers and lovers to its dedicated global pro-bono event taking place on the 18th and 19th September. During that weekend, thousands of wellness, sports, tourism and hospitality professionals will open their doors to the public, offering free 60-minute activities, classes, workshops with the aim to connect people through wellness activities, following the local safety measures.
— Jean-Guy de Gabriac, Founder of World Wellness Weekend
Since its launch in 2017, the programme is active in Europe, USA, Asia and the Americas. World Wellness Week is supported by more than 60 professional Federations around the world, supporting its efforts for growth. Aiming to deliver top-quality experiences, the World Wellness Weekend is committed to connecting communities across borders. The event takes place each autumn just before the September Equinox showcasing the expertise and passion of wellness and fitness professionals with the support and guidance of the local ambassadors, encouraging local communities to be more active, more often, with friends and family.
Despite the Covid-19 related difficulties, the World Wellness Weekend is growing steadily with more and more participants. Last year, the imposing quarantine and lockdown measures around the world created a shift in our mentalities, making us think more about our wellbeing and driving us to take action. As a result of that, last year, the World Wellness Weekend was celebrated by 1,123 venues in 543 cities in 109 countries, from Argentina to Zambia, helping people to discover more opportunities for wellness at a time of need. As of today, 1,6200 venues are listed on the Wellness Map and appear in 133 countries (943 cities).
In Europe, wellness lovers can participate in the event in France, Italy, United Kingdom, Portugal, Greece, Belgium, Croatia, Netherlands, Ireland, Romania, Spain, and Norway.
The World Wellness Weekend is a non-profit event aligned with the United Nations SDG3 (Good Health & Well-being For All). With the belief that Social Prescribing is truly a catalyst to promote healthy lifestyle choices, the celebration connects communities and educates them on the ‘Five Pillars of Wellness’: better sleep to increase creativity, better nutrition to strengthen immunity, more movement to enhance vitality, deeper sense of mindfulness to enjoy serenity and a heightened sense of purpose to share more solidarity.
To support Covid-19 affected communities, in France and Canada there will be complimentary wellness workshops and beauty treatments for local Doctors and Nurses. This ‘Care for Care-Givers’ initiative was launched in February, 2020 at the UNGSII ThinkTank during the World Economic Forum in Davos. In Croatia's Rovin area, there will be POST-COVID-19 recovery health programmes designed for people who have suffered from COVID-19, those facing great work-life challenges while working from home, and those who want to preventively strengthen their body and mind.
“There is no nobler mission in life than to encourage each & everyone to become the best version of themselves. It is time that we learn to LIVE WELL with the current situation, and with each other” says Jean-Guy de Gabriac, the founder of World Wellness Weekend.
