BAIPTO- British American International Profession & Trade Organization- British online training & educational platform

BAIPTO

BAIPTO is an assessment & awarding organization, specializes in developing world-class practical based career oriented Professional, Kid’s & Teenager’s courses

MAKE BEST OF THE OPPORTUNITIES TO GROW YOURSELF.” — Dr. Iftekhar Shams, President of Lam Aid Ltd.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BAIPTO’s main objectives are:• Maintain the highest standard of the qualifications and assessments• Provide British and American Standards Qualifications globally• Create world class Skill Trader and Professional environment• Help them to grow or help individuals to grow and lead the world• Born to exploreWe provide:• Live Online Tuition & Training• Saved Videos for unlimited revision• World class Certified / Trained Teachers & Trainers• Easily affordable fees• Flexible Payment TermsOur Courses are:• Extremely suited for Home Makers, Adults, Students, Kids, Traders & Professionals• You can study anytime – anywhere – right from your home or work station location• Certificate from United Kingdom on course completionOnline Training & Education – O T EPowered By British American International Profession And Trade Organization – OTE Is an Unique Hybrid Mobile Application & Web Portal In This Information Technology World.This platform provides the highest Standard of British and American Training, Education and World Class Certificate. You can achieve it from your mobile on a very affordable fee at your own convenient time.This Hybrid Mobile Application provides everything in one platform – Online Training & Education – Live via Webinar, Offline Training and Education via Video Courses, Online Testing from the world best Professionals and Hot Jobs from the World Best Employers.Brit StarPowered By British American International Profession And Trade Organization – Brit Star Online Education Provides Excellent Teaching Learning Facilities for Kids, Teenagers & Adults through Mobile Application & Web Portal.Features of Brit Star:• Play-Way Learning Techniques• Educational Games and Cartoons• Live Online Classes & Video Classes• Different Courses, Languages & Miscellaneous SubjectsHOW IT WORKS• Webinar: A webinar is an educational, informative or instructional presentation that is made available online, usually as either video or audio with slides.• Online Testing: Online training help trainers to remember and retain information provided through interactive course material such as through online videos, movie clips, online quiz, and many more.• Offline Training: BAIPTO comes with feature of offline training to enhance social interaction between trainers and learners. Offline training helps trainers to put their point across each student more conveniently.• Video Courses: To add life to E-learning and make it more engaging for trainers and learners, BAIPTO has introduced video courses as well. Such feature increases learner’s retention and participation.We invite educational Institute, Training Centre, Trade and Professional Organization to become our affiliates and deliver our courses worldwide or join us for Endorsed Learning Programs (ELP) to get recognized and deliver world class training and education.Social Media Handles:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/baiptoonline/?ref=page_internal Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/lamaidlimited/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaidlimited/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamaidlimited LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lamaidlimited/ Contact information:Website: https://www.baipto.online/ E-mail: admin@baipto.onlineMadhushree BanerjeeCell: + 91 9748888911Sonali MukherjeeCell: +91 9051996849Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed ShamsPresident & CEOEmail: president@lamaid.orgCell: +44 0744 030 4828