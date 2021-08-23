BAIPTO- British American International Profession & Trade Organization- British online training & educational platform
BAIPTO
BAIPTO is an assessment & awarding organization, specializes in developing world-class practical based career oriented Professional, Kid’s & Teenager’s courses
MAKE BEST OF THE OPPORTUNITIES TO GROW YOURSELF.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BAIPTO’s main objectives are:
— Dr. Iftekhar Shams, President of Lam Aid Ltd.
• Maintain the highest standard of the qualifications and assessments
• Provide British and American Standards Qualifications globally
• Create world class Skill Trader and Professional environment
• Help them to grow or help individuals to grow and lead the world
• Born to explore
We provide:
• Live Online Tuition & Training
• Saved Videos for unlimited revision
• World class Certified / Trained Teachers & Trainers
• Easily affordable fees
• Flexible Payment Terms
Our Courses are:
• Extremely suited for Home Makers, Adults, Students, Kids, Traders & Professionals
• You can study anytime – anywhere – right from your home or work station location
• Certificate from United Kingdom on course completion
Online Training & Education – O T E
Powered By British American International Profession And Trade Organization – OTE Is an Unique Hybrid Mobile Application & Web Portal In This Information Technology World.
This platform provides the highest Standard of British and American Training, Education and World Class Certificate. You can achieve it from your mobile on a very affordable fee at your own convenient time.
This Hybrid Mobile Application provides everything in one platform – Online Training & Education – Live via Webinar, Offline Training and Education via Video Courses, Online Testing from the world best Professionals and Hot Jobs from the World Best Employers.
Brit Star
Powered By British American International Profession And Trade Organization – Brit Star Online Education Provides Excellent Teaching Learning Facilities for Kids, Teenagers & Adults through Mobile Application & Web Portal.
Features of Brit Star:
• Play-Way Learning Techniques
• Educational Games and Cartoons
• Live Online Classes & Video Classes
• Different Courses, Languages & Miscellaneous Subjects
HOW IT WORKS
• Webinar: A webinar is an educational, informative or instructional presentation that is made available online, usually as either video or audio with slides.
• Online Testing: Online training help trainers to remember and retain information provided through interactive course material such as through online videos, movie clips, online quiz, and many more.
• Offline Training: BAIPTO comes with feature of offline training to enhance social interaction between trainers and learners. Offline training helps trainers to put their point across each student more conveniently.
• Video Courses: To add life to E-learning and make it more engaging for trainers and learners, BAIPTO has introduced video courses as well. Such feature increases learner’s retention and participation.
We invite educational Institute, Training Centre, Trade and Professional Organization to become our affiliates and deliver our courses worldwide or join us for Endorsed Learning Programs (ELP) to get recognized and deliver world class training and education.
Social Media Handles:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/baiptoonline/?ref=page_internal
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/lamaidlimited/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lamaidlimited/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamaidlimited
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lamaidlimited/
Contact information:
Website: https://www.baipto.online/
E-mail: admin@baipto.online
Madhushree Banerjee
Cell: + 91 9748888911
Sonali Mukherjee
Cell: +91 9051996849
Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams
President & CEO
Email: president@lamaid.org
Cell: +44 0744 030 4828
Dr. Iftekhar Shams
LAM AID LTD
+44 7440 304828
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn