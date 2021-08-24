Introducing MailsDaddy Software Private Limited with Future Plans and Popular Tools
MailsDaddy software provides GUI applications on a variety of email and cloud backup software for storing data in the local system.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MailsDaddy Software, a dynamic and growing software development company in the communication sector, was established on 15 October 2015 with a high-impact program. Over the years, the company has been working on various types of data retrieval and email migration programs and has so far benefited more than 2 million people. In the future also the company will move in this direction and will continue to contribute more and more by supporting the important technical businesses.
What makes us strong?
Providing good solutions in this communication sector has always been challenging. But MailsDaddy Software has taken full care of the convenience of the customer by eliminating all those challenges. At the same time, we have enhanced ourselves further by joining with everyone's support and some successful platforms.
Mission
In the last six years, the company has understood the problem of data retrieval very well and has prepared various solutions on them and launched them in the market. Next, we are going to bring some best solutions to the people, who hopefully will be included in our best solutions soon.
Some favorite programs present in the market
1. OST to PST Converter
2. MBOX to PST Converter (also known as MBOX converter)
3. Thunderbird to Outlook Converter
4. NSF to PST Converter
5. PST to Office 365 Migration Tool
6. Office 365 backup tool
Support staff
MailsDaddy software is a team of many professionals who maintain symmetry between product quality, features and performance. In which 20+ technical experts and 50+ support staff are always ready to serve you 24x7.
