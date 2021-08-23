FLORIDA MAN, An Unauthorized Autobiography Set to Release on September 6th
Smithsonian Award Winning Technologist scribes comedy release
A Brilliant and Hysterical Romp Through a Really, Really Crazy Place!”BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Garr, long time software entrepreneur, technology author, and conference speaker is releasing his first book of comedy “FLORIDA MAN, An Unauthorized Autobiography” on Amazon on September 6, 2021, as both an e-book, and a paperback. It is available for pre-order starting today.
Garr, who came to Florida in 1999 with IBM, is also the author of “A Beginner’s Guide to Artificial Intelligence”, on Amazon, and a contributing author to “Where Humans Meet Machines”, Springer press. Garr has also published multiple articles in magazines and spoken at conferences and technology events on 5 continents.
“After living in Florida for 21 years”, Garr said, “I thought it was time to give Florida Man his due. I’m tired of my relatives sending me headlines from across the US about Florida Man’s antics. He is just misunderstood, and may even be from another planet, so I wrote this book to set the record straight.”
For more information, or to contact the author, go to Brian-Garr.com, or Amazon.com "about the author".
