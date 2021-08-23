Veronique Bourbeau to Run 13,000km Across Africa for Safe Water

In Tanzania, 4 million people lack access to an improved source of safe water, and 30 million don't have access to improved sanitation” — Veronique Bourbeau

VICTORIA, CANADA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign is underway for Veronique Bourbeau, who will run an incredible 13,000km across Africa in 2022 with the aim of providing safe water for communities on the continent.

From Alexandria in Egypt to Cape Town in South Africa, Veronique's run will see her pass through 19 countries to raise funds for African villages in need of clean and safe water. The target is to raise nearly £16,000 so there is enough money to install a water kiosk in as many villages as possible.

According to UNICEF statistics , only one in three people have access to safe drinking water worldwide. What's more, in the 21st century, 1.23m people are dying every year because they don't have access to clean water. Veronique's hope is that for every water kiosk installed, some of these lives will be saved.

Veronique said: "In Tanzania, 4 million people lack access to an improved source of safe water, and 30 million don't have access to improved sanitation. You will agree with me, that is a lot of people! This affects mainly women and children who need to travel long distances to collect water on their heads."

With support from Tanzanian Water Purification Specialists, NanoFilter, Veronique will begin her run in 2022, which will take one year to complete. There is huge potential for at least 1000 water kiosks to be installed, saving thousands of lives across Africa.

Veronique is an experienced athlete who has won ultra-marathons and started her running dream on a treadmill. She wants to help as many people as she can and her motivation is knowing that she is giving something back and helping humanity.

In October, Veronique will continue to raise awareness for her run across Africa by running from Vancouver, Canada to San Diego, USA, some 4,000km. She will document her run on her social media accounts where she will also encourage her followers to do the 'impossible.'

An inspiring campaign could change the lives of so many people in need. A movie will be created when Veronique embarks on her journey. It will document how her run is progressing and how she is inspiring others to treat life the way she does: to give back and inspire, taking on goals that are bigger than most people could imagine.