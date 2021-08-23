South America Startups of the Year, Presented by HackerNoon and Bybit

Startups of the year is a community driven vote for this year’s startup of the year for every city in the world above 100k people. HackerNoon Startups Of The Year

SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- HackerNoon , the technology publishing company, in partnership with Brex, the company reimagining financial systems so growing businesses can realize their full potential, has launched a startup of the year vote for all cities in South America above 100k people. The voting will last from now until Nov 18.The HackerNoon editorial team has curated the first 707 South America based startups as part of their larger initiative to name a startup of the year for all 4k cities worldwide with over 100k people. While nominations are still ongoing, to date 30,000 startups in total have been nominated."It's not easy to build a business," said HackerNoon CEO David Smooke. "More businesses should be celebrated for not only surviving but also thriving through a worldwide pandemic. By bringing together sponsors, awards, and functions to aggregate the will of the people, we hope to accelerate the growth paths for thousands of startups around the world."This Startup of the Year experience is powered by HackerNoon's custom voting software that previously powered Noonies 2019, Noonies 2020, and will be Noonies 2021, which is HackerNoon's annual awards for rewarding technology leaders worldwide.The Noonies are an annual tech industry awards event, presented online by Hacker Noon, built to recognize and reward the most innovative people and products in technology today. Conceptualized in early 2019, Hacker Noon’s first annual Noonies celebrated the contributions of over 500 internally and publicly nominated technologists, thinkers, makers, and leaders in tech. Their third edition will run for an extended period of six months, with public nominations open since next month.In words of Storm Farell, HackerNoon’s full stack developer, “Startups is just a fork off the Noonies with a fresh lick o’ paint and some structural differences. But it’s powered by the same voting system.”“Bybit is proud to support the ‘Startups of the Year’ initiative. This past year has presented unique challenges to all. And those of us in the crypto world really rose up and met the moment,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We think it is important to now highlight the exemplary startups and celebrate their achievements, so all of us can learn from them, build a steadier foundation, further enhance resilience, and win over even more brilliant minds to our cause.”Compared to 2019 $4.9 billion raised in venture capital, Latin America has seen a slight decline in 2020, raising a total of $4.1 billion. Was it an overall good result considering the pandemic? Absolutely. Even more so considering that only 5 years ago that number was merely $500 million. Still, that region doesn't get nearly the spotlight it deserves, leaving us wondering who are the startups responsible for maintaining the steady success through the pandemic, and how they maintained to do so.About BybitBybit is a global cryptocurrency derivatives exchange established in March 2018 and registered in the BVI. It is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Hong Kong and Taiwan. They have users from all over the world including North America, Europe, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Learn more at bybit.com About HackerNoonHow hackers start their afternoons. Hacker Noon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 15k+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for 3M+ curious and insightful monthly readers. Founded in 2016, Hacker Noon is an independent technology publishing platform run by David Smooke and Linh Dao Smooke.

