Afghan Evacuees Lands in Washington, D.C. onboard National Airlines
National Airlines A330-200 (Flight Number NCR420, Registration N819CA) was the first U.S. commercial Airline to airlift Afghan evacuees to the U.S
“Our teams are always ready to support the U.S. government in emergency missions".”WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, U.S., August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Airlines A330-200 (Flight Number NCR420, Registration N819CA) was the first U.S. commercial Airline to airlift Afghan evacuees to the U.S. The aircraft with 270 passengers landed at Washington Dulles Airport on Saturday around 1:20pm. The journey covered 6,942 miles in 14 hours and 37 mins from Al Udeid Air Force Base in Qatar with a technical stop In Sofia, Bulgaria.
During the long journey, the safety and well-being of the passengers were top priorities for National Airlines crew onboard. This emergency evacuation flight consists of Afghans who were locally employed staff of the U.S. mission in Kabul and their families. Over the past few days, over 7,000 people have been airlifted out of Kabul, Afghanistan by the U.S. Military.
“Our teams are always ready to support the U.S. government in emergency missions. We are working closely with the U.S. military to safely transport evacuees to the U.S. We are honoured, and it's our special privilege, to offer our services in a critical time like this.” said Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Airlines.
National Airlines has been also working closely with U.S. federal government and USAID, during the COVID-19 pandemic relief emergency missions to different parts of the globe.
About National Airlines
National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of B747-400F’s, along with A330-200’s and B757’s which are used to provide global cargo and passenger solutions. National Air Cargo provides international freight forwarding, sea-to-air multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions worldwide. Established in 1990, the global reach of National is maintained via strategically located offices around the world; these locations include Germany, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates. Learn more at www.GoNational.com
