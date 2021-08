Click-Easy Budget and Expense Management Solution for Businesses

Budget and Expense Solution

TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd brings the Simplest Solution for your Budget and Expense tracking need with a User-Friendly Interface

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeroTAM Techlabs Pvt. Ltd., a well-known CMMS software supplier, has announced the release of the Easiest solution for Budget and Expense Management and Tracking, which includes the ability to assign roles to relevant team members and simplifies the planning, tracking, and analysis of expense and related activities for organizations.TeroTAM has built a solution that enables you easily address the budget designing and expense tracking with effortless accuracy, keeping in eye the most generalized as well as the customized need for the relevant activities by most of the organizations.TeroTAM’s Budget and Expense Management Solution empowers the organizations to Plan, Execute, Control, and Analyze the cost and related issues to run the costs optimized and profitable businessAdvanced Features of TeroTAM’s Complaint Management SolutionCreate Department-wise Budget planningAssign dedicated Budget for specified activity during a specified time periodCreate and Assign Role for Departmental Budgeting Task to relevant team-memberRecord and Track all the expenses made against the budgetAttach invoices, notes, and required images for detailed clarificationCustomized report creation for analysis and future forecasting purposesAbout TeroTAM: TeroTAM is an Ultra-modern CMMS software that enriches users to Plan, Prepare, Analyse, and control their assets and equipment cost structures, as well as the workforce, to strengthen the work efficiency and stable business operations. TeroTAM includes a number of features, including Asset Management, Preventive Maintenance and Management, Facility Management, Work-flow Management, Inventory tracking with QR Code through the most user-friendly interface. https://terotam.com/