HVAC Control Market Opportunities, Demand Expected to Reach $19.9 Billion by 2027
HVAC Control Market to Observe Strong Development by 2021 to 2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global HVAC control market size was valued at $14.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $19.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. Commonly observed types of HVAC control are temperature control systems, ventilation control systems, humidity control systems, and integrated control systems. Among these, the temperature control system segment accounts for the largest market size by value in 2019, owing to increase in demand from various industries such as construction and manufacturing. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications in industrial verticals such as industrial, commercial, and residential. The market is mainly driven by global economic growth and development in residential, commercial, & industrial sectors. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limit the HVAC control market growth.
In 2019, Asia-Pacific dominated the global HVAC control market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 49.4% of the global HVAC control market share, followed by Europe and North America. Moreover, the market in LAMEA is growing with high CAGR, owing to urbanization and economic development in developing countries such as Brazil.
Top Players:
Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries, Danfoss, Delta Controls, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics, Schneider Electric, and Siemens.
Global Hvac Control Market Segments:
By System:
Temperature Control Systems
Ventilation Control Systems
Humidity Control Systems
Integrated Control Systems
By Implementation Type:
New Construction
Retrofit
Key Findings Of The Study -
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging HVAC control market trends and dynamics.
Depending on system, the temperature control system segment dominated the HVAC control market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and the integrated control system segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
By end user, the commercial segment registered highest revenue in 2019.
Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.
Depending on implementation type, the new construction segment dominated the HVAC control market, in terms of revenue in 2019, and retrofit segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
The key players within the HVAC control market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the HVAC control industry.
The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
In-depth HVAC control market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.
