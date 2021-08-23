DSP-Explorer launch their exclusive Oracle Cloud Rewards Programme

The database service provider has created a new way to help you save when purchasing OCI

CITY OF LONDON, LDN, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSP-Explorer's new rewards programme is for organisations looking at either new Oracle Cloud subscriptions or renewals that need expert services and ongoing support. Their programme gives back 10% of every £1 spent on Oracle Cloud towards a Managed Service or Consultancy. It also works alongside Oracle's Support Rewards, combining these two schemes will result in substantial savings.

"To help support our customers' growing OCI workloads, we are now applying 10% of every $1 spent in Oracle Universal Credits to our in-house Oracle Cloud Managed Services. This credit can be used to partially or fully fund an accompanying Managed Service contract in the first year of deployment."

DSP-Explorer are an Oracle Partner with CSPE (Cloud Service Provider Expertise), you can have peace of mind knowing they have the skills, knowledge and methodology to support your database in Oracle Cloud.

For any enquiries please contact...

Website: https://www.dsp.co.uk/oracle-cloud-rewards-programme

Email: oraclecloudrewards@dsp-explorer.com

Phone: 0203 880 1686