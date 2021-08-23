Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture Producing Companies Integrate 3D Printing, IoT In Manufacturing

Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Special Die And Tool, Die Set, Jig, And Fixture Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid advances in technology are expected to drive innovation in special die and tool, die set, jig, and fixture manufacturing, thus driving the market during the forecast period. Technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are being used in manufacturing, resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs and higher margins. For instance, according to a global survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit, about 90% of corporate executives felt that artificial intelligence (AI) will have a positive impact on company’s growth and 86% of respondents considered that AI will help improve productivity. Lower operating costs lead to higher profit margins, this allows companies to increase product portfolio and to enter new markets by making investments made through cost savings. IoT applications are also being integrated into these devices to enable services such as remote monitoring, central feedback systems and to offer other services. Mobile applications, advanced sensors and embedded software also created new opportunities for companies in this market.

The global special die and tool, die set, jig, and fixture market is expected to grow from $66.49 billion in 2020 to $70.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $95.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players covered in the global special die and tool, die set, jig, and fixture industry are Kennametal, Inc., MISUMI Group Inc., Roto-Die Company, Inc., ALLMATIC-Jakob Spannsysteme GmbH, Midway Rotary Die Solutions.

The special die and tool, die set, jig, and fixture market consists of sales of special die and tool, die set, jig, and fixture by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce special tools and fixtures such as cutting dies and jigs. These tools are used to convert raw materials into a required shape in various manufacturing industries such as automobiles, metalworking, electronics and plastics manufacturing. Dies, jigs and other tools are generally used as an attachment to a machine.

TBRC’s special die and tool, die set, jig, and fixture market report is segmented into dies, stamping and other tools, and jigs and fixtures; by application into manufacturing, automotive, others.

