Red Undie Launches Underwear Collection to Support Mental Health Awareness
Anxiety & Depression Association of America will receive 51% of profitsLOS ANGELES, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Undie, the new forward-thinking underwear company, today announced the launch of its collection. Red Undie is dedicated to supporting charities and organizations that share Red Undie’s philosophy of helping the community and devoting efforts and funding into mental health awareness and assistance.
This year, Red Undie has chosen the Anxiety & Depression Association of America (ADAA) as the beneficiary of 51% of its profits. The ADAA is “Triumphing through Science, Treatment and Education,” as its services address a myriad of mental health issues that are serious medical conditions. The organization supports treatment and assistance for anxiety and depression, helping people manage issues such as the stress of returning to school or work, OCD, PTSD triggers and suicide prevention.
Red Undie will be collaborating with 100 TikTok influencers to help ramp up its campaign addressing and donating to mental health issues with positivity and purpose.
The company has a reputation in the lingerie industry for offering “undies for a cause,” with its affordable and comfortable “redefined” underwear. Red Undie operates with an empathetic mission to make life better, validating the reality of people diagnosed with various mental health issues.
“We want to be an inspiration for our customers to help those in need, be mindful and ‘change the reason you put on your underwear,’” said CEO and Co-Founder Robert Torres. “Red Undie’s mission is to support anyone dealing with mental health conditions through our charitable donation of 51% of our profits. Our team encourages people to buy the undies, which will make your day and your wardrobe. Keep in mind that all purchases positively impact and improve the quality of life for those dealing with mental health issues.”
He continued, “I created a successful digital marketing agency and have set up the company inspired by my daughter Bella. As a third-generation Mexican American, I am proud to teach my daughter about entrepreneurship and, at the same time, the idea of building in a philanthropy piece with 51% of our profits going to charity. We want to help as many people as possible. Red Undie wants to change the way consumers think about and shop for brands.”
The ADAA stated that, “It is a normal part of life to experience occasional anxiety, but many people experience anxiety that is persistent, seemingly uncontrollable and overwhelming. The feelings are real and need to be acknowledged. Three to five percent of people suffer from major depression and the lifetime risk for depression and anxiety is approximately 17 percent.”
Red Undie items are beautifully wrapped and boxed in a romantic, yet fully recyclable package.
To shop now or sign up for updates, promotions, new products and sales, visit redundie.com.
