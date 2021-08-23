The Fertility Treatments Market Uses Human Bodies Instead Of Incubators As A New Technique

Fertility Treatments Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 Fertility Treatments Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Development of new techniques to treat infertility using a human’s body is a key trend in the fertility treatments market. INVOcell is an IVF alternative that uses the woman’s body to support fertilization, thus eliminating the cost of a laboratory incubator. The INVOcell device is placed with the eggs and sperm in the vaginal cavity, allowing for the stability of the natural environment, pH, and gas to help in fertilization. INVOcell, which is made in Medford, Massachusetts by INVO Bioscience, costs around $6,800 including medication. Although IVF generated more quality embryos, the birth rates between IVF and INVOcell are similar. According to the journal of assisted reproduction and genetics, 12 out of 20 women gave birth to 15 babies in IVF including three sets of twins and 11 out of 20 women gave birth to 16 babies in INVOcell group including five sets of twins.

The global fertility treatment market size is expected to grow from $14.27 billion in 2020 to $15.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fertility treatments market is expected to reach $21.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The fertility treatment market consists of sales services and related products that are used in various applications to treat infertile patients. Fertility treatment is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of conceiving a child.

Major players in the fertility treatment industry are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Care Fertility Group, Genea Limited, The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp, Medicover Group, Monash IVF Group, Progyny Inc., Vitrolife, Carolinas Fertility Institute, and OvaScience Inc.

TBRC’s fertility treatment market report is segmented by product into reagents, equipment. The fertility treatment market is also segmented by end-user into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, clinical research institutes and by patient type into female, male.

