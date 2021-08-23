MaxLab Fitness Announces its Upcoming Health and Fitness Magazine, In Focus
Former military fitness professionals join together to revolutionize fitness trainingSOUTH CAROLINA, USA, August 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MaxLab Fitness today announced the launch of In Focus Magazine, a publication dedicated to overcoming obstacles and crushing goals. The first issue will be released in January 2022.
The premiere issue of In Focus will include exclusives from athletes and fitness models. It will also include articles on living a healthy lifestyle, fitness tips and tips for facing life’s obstacles and overcoming those obstacles with power and grace.
MaxLab is a revolutionary concept in the fitness world. Founded by a team of former military fitness professionals, the team combines real-life experience and science to create a system that trains the body and mind to be as resilient and strong as possible to carry out any mission in life.
The team is comprised of former U.S. Army Special Operations soldiers with assignments that included 82nd Airborne, Fort Bragg, NC; 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, NY; and 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Fort Carson, Colorado, and deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. They have dedicated their lives to understanding the importance of maintaining physical readiness, which includes training the body by developing muscle, strength and endurance and focusing on the importance of hydration and nutrition.
The real-life experience of the MaxLab team was combined to create MaxLab products. These are intended to enhance nutrient levels in the body for maximum health and wellness.
“They work to give your body all the good things that it needs for optimal energy, strength, growth and endurance,” said Cassie Lewis of the MaxLab Fitness team. “This potent combination of fitness and our formula helps to increase your physical fitness readiness, so you can go harder, move faster and push farther than you may have ever thought possible; all the while keeping you mentally strong and focused to get the mission done.”
For more information or to sign up for the In Focus Magazine email list, visit maxlabstrong.com or contact admin@maxlabstrong.com.
